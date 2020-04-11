Petaluma volunteers help feed hundreds of their neighbors during coronavirus pandemic

The Salvation Army distributes food on Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. To volunteer or to find out more, call 707-769-0716.

On a typical weekday, Derrick Ng would be selling bottles of wine and educating customers about varied vintages at INCAVO Wine Lounge and Collective.

Instead, since the San Rafael business where the Petaluma resident works as an assistant manager temporarily closed in mid-March, he’s spending his time volunteering at the Salvation Army. He works three days a week packaging dry goods and fresh food to distribute to hundreds of hungry families struggling amid the mounting COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is why I volunteer — I see I can do something for the community,” said the 47-year-old, who signed up with Salvation Army on March 17. “You can see a smile on their faces and you feel great and satisfied. It really makes me happy.”

Ng is among the ranks of about 25 volunteers who regularly don masks and gloves while working 6 feet apart to help feed their community, Salvation Army’s Major Mitham Clement said. While some volunteers have pulled back from the front lines to safeguard their own health, about 10 others have stepped up, he said. Those new recruits include residents who have temporarily lost their livelihoods or faced sharp reductions in work as stay-at-home orders have closed local businesses throughout the Bay Area.

“It speaks so much of the resilience and compassion and the wonderful spirit in our people,” Clement said. “Instead of staying home and thinking about what could be or what could not be, out of the goodness of their hearts, they’re thinking about doing something good to help someone else.”

The Salvation Army’s office that serves Petaluma, Penngrove and Cotati has seen a marked increase in demand for its food assistance program, Clement said. The religious organization normally serves about 300 families weekly, a number that’s ratcheted up to nearly 400 a week recently, Clement said.

Clement said he’s anticipating as many as 200 more families seeking assistance as the economic fallout from the deadly virus continues to send shock waves through the county. The program goes beyond providing meals — it frees up funds for families to spend on other vital expenses to keep their households afloat, he said.

Ingrid Larnis, who owns and operates a Petaluma-based landscape design business, said that being a part of a “positive group” that’s making an impact in her community helps stave off worry. Business usually booms during springlike conditions, she said, but calls for work have withered and she’s concerned about paying her rent and other bills.

“It’s a little depressing — I’m used to having jobs to go to every day. … I really enjoy working at the Salvation Army,” said Larnis, 65, who started volunteering in mid-March. “We’re there together. We’re 6 feet apart, but at least we’re there together doing something for the community.”

The virus has forced other volunteers to make difficult choices about balancing their well-being and their desire to give back.

Nora Tallent, a 70-year-old Petaluma resident who has volunteered with the Salvation Army for three years, said she has multiple respiratory issues. Both her age and her medical history put her in a higher-risk population for severe illness from COVID-19, but Tallent said she intends to continue to help her community. She arrives early to help out and leaves before the public begins to line up, she said.