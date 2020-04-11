Gaye LeBaron: Coronavirus’s ‘month of Sundays’ has us rediscovering our neighborhoods

Many of us grew up hearing from our elders about those “good old days” when people sat on their front porches in the evenings and visited with neighbors, calling across the lawn or having “little talks” across the driveway.

Well, those good old neighborly days of long-distance visits are back. And, if you are looking for positives in the current shelter-in-place situation, appreciating your neighborhood is one of them.

Some of us have seen more of our neighbors in recent weeks than in all the years we have lived in the same house, on the same block.

With the gyms and the pools and the parks closed, residential streets have become our hope for maintaining fitness, for breathing fresh air (even if it’s through a mask), for checking out the glories of springtime — the last of the tulips, the first full bloom of the dogwood, the pansies showing promise and the tiny front-yard tomato plants promising that summer will come.

And sure enough, just like those “old days,” the streets are central to our lives.

There are strangers in our tiny neighborhood now, fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, older women all alone. We didn’t used to wave or call out greetings to strangers in the “old days” did we? But we do now. We always, at least, wave.

These “old days” we are talking about? That would be about four weeks ago. Mid-March.

This all sounds kind of sweet, doesn’t it? It calls up a vision of a time you have to be old — really old — to remember, when people leaned out second-story windows to visit with friends and neighbors, mind the children playing in the street and discuss the news of the day.

We didn’t intend to go all Pollyanna on you. We all fully understand the seriousness—the apprehension, the tragedy even — of our situation. But this new wave of neighborliness, this subtle acknowledgment that we are all in it together and that we need each other — even with only a wave or a nod or a shout-out across the street — is welcome.

...

SO, THAT’S a positive. We seek positives these days. We see things we like out there on the street.

We also see things we don’t like, let’s face it. Some are beyond comprehension. Why do some people, walking with cellphones, talk in such decibels they can be clearly heard a block away — or across four lanes of moderate traffic?

Did the woman telling a friend why she needed a hysterectomy realize that there were three or four strangers in her range? And there was no need to know that very angry man coming up behind you has a propensity for such vulgar language, or why that woman, way down the street, is thinking of — well, never mind what she’s thinking of.

And there is that occasional clue that not everyone is taking things as seriously as they should — like the young man in the passenger seat of a car speeding down a main thoroughfare, leaning out the window and making exaggerated coughing noises at people he passed. Kind of like a punch in the stomach to see and hear that.