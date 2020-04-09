California's coronavirus curve: Fewer deaths but a long stay-at-home period, experts say

California is beginning to see guarded progress in its fight against the coronavirus, with a slower spread in infections and the number of deaths — while rising rapidly — lagging significantly behind hot spots like New York and Italy.

But California's early successes are unlikely to bring a rapid return to normal life.

Health officials say weeks and probably months of major restriction on movements and large gatherings are the only ways to prevent coronavirus cases from surging to unmanageable levels.

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said the flatter curve in new coronavirus cases likely means far fewer deaths than experts once feared, because hospitals won't be overwhelmed by patients and have to ration care. But keeping it that way also means an extended period of social distancing.

"Yes, it can mean that it stretches out longer, but that is a better price to pay than with unnecessary death," he said. "We are really buying for ourselves the reduced peak. And that is a thing that will save us from a lot of unnecessary deaths because of an overloaded healthcare system."

Even this comes at the steep price.

The stay-at-home orders are ravaging the economy, leading to massive unemployment as many businesses have shuttered. But lifting the restrictions poses major health risks, and officials warn to expect another wave of cases as social distancing is eased.

"There will definitely be individuals who will get sick. And because there are individuals who get sick, there will be individuals who die after the order is released, unless we come up with a foolproof immunization, which is highly unlikely," said Dr. Jeffrey Smith, Santa Clara County executive officer this week.

Smith, whose county hosts the venues where the San Francisco 49ers and San Jose Sharks play, said he did not expect there would be "any sports games until at least Thanksgiving, and we'd be lucky to have them by Thanksgiving. This is not something that's going to be easy to do."

The Bay Area's stay-at-home orders have been extended to early May, but the mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, has suggested a shelter-in-place mandate could remain in place longer.

California's public schools are unlikely to reopen the remainder of the academic year. San Francisco's LGBT Pride Parade and Celebration in late June likely won't be held without major changes, the mayor said Wednesday. L.A. Pride in June has already been postponed.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also offered sobering predictions about the new normal, noting it's unlikely the new coronavirus will ever be completely eradicated. There will be a gradual process by which society can begin to function again, but "if you want to get to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen in the sense of the fact that the threat is there."

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the duration of the coronavirus stay-at-home order is dependent on whether Californians continue to follow it and wear appropriate face coverings if they go out.

The governor said the state plans to expand testing, including serology tests and community surveillance testing, to better understand when "we get back to a new normalcy."

"We have a team of people working on this 24/7," Newsom said. "There's no question on this that we haven't asked ourselves on dozens and dozens of occasions. Everybody, not least of which myself as governor of the state of California, wants us to be able to affirmatively answer that question by giving you a specific date and time and in detail telling you how people are going to go back to work, back into their community."