Body of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend’s grandson found after 5 days of searching

MCKENNA OXENDEN
THE BALTIMORE SUN
April 9, 2020, 8:17AM
BALTIMORE — Authorities found the body of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend’s missing grandson in the Chesapeake Bay, two days after finding her daughter’s body.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police said they found 8-year-old Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean’s body around 1:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday, about 2,000 feet away from where authorities found his mother, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, on Monday.

The two were both submerged 25 feet, and about 2 1/2 miles from the former lieutenant governor’s residence in Shady Side in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Maeve McKean, 40, and son were last seen Friday afternoon about 10 miles south of Annapolis near Herring Bay. Authorities said the pair’s canoe was found overturned around 7 p.m. Friday, east of Rockhold Creek in Deale.

The two were playing kickball near a cove on Townsend’s property when one of them kicked the ball into the cove. While trying to retrieve it in a canoe, they “somehow got pushed by wind or tide into the open bay,” McKean’s husband wrote in Facebook post.

The search for Maeve and Gideon McKean spanned five days and involved aviation and underwater imaging sonar technology. The Charles County Dive and Rescue team and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department also assisted in the search.

Maeve McKean was the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, the former U.S. attorney general and New York senator, and the grandniece of former President John F. Kennedy.

