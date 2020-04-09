America's most influential coronavirus model just revised its estimates downward. But not every model agrees

WASHINGTON -- A leading forecasting model used by the White House to chart the coronavirus pandemic predicted Monday that the United States may need fewer hospital beds, ventilators and other equipment than previously projected and that some states may reach their peak of covid-19 deaths sooner than expected.

That glimmer of potential good news came on the same day New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D, said his state may already be experiencing a "flattening of the curve." New York reported 599 new deaths Monday, on par with Sunday's count of 594 and down from 630 on Saturday.

Experts and state leaders, however, continued to steel themselves for grim weeks ahead, noting that the revised model created by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington conflicts with many other models showing higher equipment shortages, deaths and projected peaks.

Some state leaders have also grown increasingly concerned about how the federal government is using IHME's lower estimates to deny states' increasingly desperate requests for equipment and help in preparations. The stark differences between the IHME model and dozens of others being created by states exposes the glaring lack of national models provided publicly by the White House or agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for local leaders to use in planning or preparation.

"It's unclear exactly what the White House is doing on this front," said Dylan George, who helped the Obama White House develop models to guide its Ebola response in 2014. "As a result, you have every state trying to create their own models to anticipate their needs. And you have one model like IHME being adopted as the national guide."

The danger of relying so heavily on one model is that model could be wrong or overly optimistic.

"When you plan, you want to plan for the worst-case, not for the average or best-case," said Natalie Dean, an assistant professor of biostatistics at University of Florida. "Because the risk is not proportional."

- - -

This is how starkly models can differ.

Local leaders in the District of Columbia, for example, say their model as of April 3 estimates the outbreak in the nation's capital will peak June 28. The IHME model predicts the peak is coming in just days, on April 16. The city's model predicts hospitals will need 1,453 ventilators at the peak. IHME predicts a need for only 107. The city is using the IHME model as a best-case scenario and the more dire model to prepare for a likely surge.

"While we hope that our experience will follow a curve closer to the IHME model, we cannot use a single model for our preparation and risk being underprepared. We continue to refine our models and assumptions and are tailoring them to the D.C. population and context," spokeswoman Alison Reeves said in an email.

In states more populous than the District of Columbia, that vast gap in planning and modeling could mean a life-or-death difference for tens of thousands of people.

LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the D.C. Department of Health, explained how the city's leaders chose their model. It's called CHIME and was created by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania.

"We felt that a model that determined the District would have essentially no medical surge needs was not indicative of what we anticipated would be our reality in the District and thought that a model that did not overestimate the impact of social distancing in the United States" was the right one, Nesbitt said.