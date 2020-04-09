Subscribe

Tell us: How did you recover from COVID-19?

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 9, 2020, 10:15AM
April 9, 2020

Are you among the more than 50 Sonoma County residents who have recovered from COVID-19?

The Press Democrat would like to talk with you about your experience having lived through a case of the coronavirus, and hear what got you through your illness and how it changed you.

We’re trying to dispel some of the mystery of the disease and give hope about the prospects for recovery.

If you’d be willing to share your story, please contact reporter Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com.

