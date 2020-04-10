Subscribe

Chris Smith: A retired grocer serenades Santa Rosa street corner

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 9, 2020, 11:12PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Dan Schwan can’t hit the road just now, not with all that’s going on in the world.

So on Wednesday afternoon the long-ago Santa Rosa grocer and now nearly full-time resident of Minnesota pulled his accordion from its case and he hit the street.

“We need to break the boredom,” the 87-year-old Schwan declared amid his sidewalk performance a couple of blocks off Yulupa Avenue. Though he lives outside of Minneapolis, he keeps his former home near Matanzas School.

Neighbors of all ages practiced social distancing just before supper time Wednesday as they stood or sat, maybe sipped or nibbled something, and took in Schwan’s one-man show.

“The Tennessee Waltz” flowed dreamily from his amplified accordion, and “Old Rugged Cross,” “You Are My Sunshine” — one standard after another.

“I used to know about 200 off the top of my head,” shared Schwan, who carries musical DNA from the late, German-Russian TV bandleader and accordionist Lawrence Welk.

LIKE WELK, Schwan was born and grew up in North Dakota. Unlike Welk, whose mother was a Schwan, the star of the sidewalk performance on Sacramento Avenue never studied music.

“I’m strictly by ear,” he said after the concert that brightened lives amid the humdrum of shelter-in-place. “I can’t read a note.”

But, clearly, he can play.

Fact is, said listener Joan Peterich, who’s lived in the Bennett Valley neighborhood for 50 years, “There’s nothing Dan can’t do.”

Peterich, wife of widely admired former Montgomery High School coach and teacher Russ Peterich, mentioned the unique and clever face mask that Schwan, grandfather of Montgomery boys’ soccer coach John Schwan, made from an old Oakland A’s cap.

Wednesday afternoon’s concert, Joan Peterich said, “was good for the whole neighborhood.”

When she and her husband first met Schwan and his first wife, Betty Lou, the Schwans owned an operated one of the small neighborhood grocery stores that used to be common in Santa Rosa and elsewhere. Their J&S Market was on Wilson Street at 9th; now it’s the 9th Street Market & Deli.

IT WAS 1960 when the Schwans, who’d married in North Dakota and were still in their 20s, came to Santa Rosa to buy the former Feist’s Market from Dan’s uncle, Charlie Feist.

They named their store J&S, for Jager and Schwan. Pete Jager was Dan Schwan’s brother-in-law and for a while was his business partner and the store’s butcher.

Dan and Betty Lou Schwan brought into the world four children and all helped to run what was then not a convenience mart but a small grocery store.

The family moved into the house off of Yulupa and Sacramento avenues in 1962. As a busy young grocery and family man, Dan Schwan indulged in the purchase of his first significant musical instrument.

“I always loved the accordion,” he said. “I could never afford to buy one.”

He paid $100 for a used one he found through a PD classified ad.

He taught himself to play and some years later spied in his hometown paper an ad for a serious, electronic accordion. He went to see it and at once was smitten.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

The owner told him it had cost $10,000 new. Schwan recalls telling the fellow, “I have no idea what you’re asking for this, but I’m in love with it and I want to buy it.”

The seller told him he wanted $6,000 for it. Schwan headed sadly for the door.

The instrument’s owner called to him. “He said, ‘Wait a minute. It’s more important to me that my accordion has a good home, than what I get for it. Can you afford $2,500?”

Schwan replied that he had that much in his pocket. Sold.

The new accordion drew acclaim at the birthday parties, Independence Day picnics and other gatherings that weren’t complete without a performance by the groceryman.

J&S MARKET GREW to two locations with the purchase by Dan and Betty Lou Schwan of the store on Lewis Road at Humboldt Street that had been Stark’s Market and is now C Market No. 5.

“Bigger isn’t always better,” Dan said. “I had problems because I couldn’t be in both places.”

He and Betty Lou sold the Lewis Road market after just four years. They’d operated the market at Wilson and 9th for 23 years when they sold it in 1983 and settled into a musical and sociable semi-retirement.

BETTY LOU DIED after a long siege of failing health on April 8, 2007. She and Dan marked 54 years of marriage just the day before.

As she was nearing the end of her life, Betty Lou did something extraordinary. She declared that she hoped Dan would marry her widowed sister in Minnesota, Joan Munson.

“At the time,” Dan said, “it was the furthest thing from his mind.”

But about a year and half later, he visited Joan in Minnesota and they clicked.

“I’ve been married to her 12 years now,” Dan said. “We’re very happy.”

They spend most of the year together in Minnesota. Dan Schwan performs with his accordion there and throughout that region fairly often.

“I play in nursing homes about three days a week,” he said. “I can tell you within about a minute of walking in who gets visitors and who don’t.”

He loves to engage all the elders, especially those who clearly appreciate his visits because they have nobody else coming by.

HE BRINGS ALONG the accordion when he drives late each year to Santa Rosa to see family and check on his house off Yulupa Avenue.

“I usually come around Christmas and stay to the first of April,” he said. Typically, Joan flies from Minnesota in February to join him, but the coronavirus crisis struck and she stayed home.

Dan Schwan is sort of stuck in Santa Rosa. He won’t drive back to Minnesota until “I don’t have to worry about catching the disease when I fill up with gas.”

He was largely just sitting around in Bennett Valley when the thought came to him that it might fun for himself and the neighbors were he to fire up the accordion out on the sidewalk.

It’s easy to imagine Lawrence Welk tucking his baton under an arm and clapping emphatically as Schwan concluded his concerto amid a pandemic with “God Bless America.”

You can contact Chris Smith at 707 521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine