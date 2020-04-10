Chris Smith: A retired grocer serenades Santa Rosa street corner

Dan Schwan can’t hit the road just now, not with all that’s going on in the world.

So on Wednesday afternoon the long-ago Santa Rosa grocer and now nearly full-time resident of Minnesota pulled his accordion from its case and he hit the street.

“We need to break the boredom,” the 87-year-old Schwan declared amid his sidewalk performance a couple of blocks off Yulupa Avenue. Though he lives outside of Minneapolis, he keeps his former home near Matanzas School.

Neighbors of all ages practiced social distancing just before supper time Wednesday as they stood or sat, maybe sipped or nibbled something, and took in Schwan’s one-man show.

“The Tennessee Waltz” flowed dreamily from his amplified accordion, and “Old Rugged Cross,” “You Are My Sunshine” — one standard after another.

“I used to know about 200 off the top of my head,” shared Schwan, who carries musical DNA from the late, German-Russian TV bandleader and accordionist Lawrence Welk.

…

LIKE WELK, Schwan was born and grew up in North Dakota. Unlike Welk, whose mother was a Schwan, the star of the sidewalk performance on Sacramento Avenue never studied music.

“I’m strictly by ear,” he said after the concert that brightened lives amid the humdrum of shelter-in-place. “I can’t read a note.”

But, clearly, he can play.

Fact is, said listener Joan Peterich, who’s lived in the Bennett Valley neighborhood for 50 years, “There’s nothing Dan can’t do.”

Peterich, wife of widely admired former Montgomery High School coach and teacher Russ Peterich, mentioned the unique and clever face mask that Schwan, grandfather of Montgomery boys’ soccer coach John Schwan, made from an old Oakland A’s cap.

Wednesday afternoon’s concert, Joan Peterich said, “was good for the whole neighborhood.”

When she and her husband first met Schwan and his first wife, Betty Lou, the Schwans owned an operated one of the small neighborhood grocery stores that used to be common in Santa Rosa and elsewhere. Their J&S Market was on Wilson Street at 9th; now it’s the 9th Street Market & Deli.

…

IT WAS 1960 when the Schwans, who’d married in North Dakota and were still in their 20s, came to Santa Rosa to buy the former Feist’s Market from Dan’s uncle, Charlie Feist.

They named their store J&S, for Jager and Schwan. Pete Jager was Dan Schwan’s brother-in-law and for a while was his business partner and the store’s butcher.

Dan and Betty Lou Schwan brought into the world four children and all helped to run what was then not a convenience mart but a small grocery store.

The family moved into the house off of Yulupa and Sacramento avenues in 1962. As a busy young grocery and family man, Dan Schwan indulged in the purchase of his first significant musical instrument.

“I always loved the accordion,” he said. “I could never afford to buy one.”

He paid $100 for a used one he found through a PD classified ad.

He taught himself to play and some years later spied in his hometown paper an ad for a serious, electronic accordion. He went to see it and at once was smitten.