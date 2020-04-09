Coronavirus kills a mother and her three sons in New Orleans, devastating surviving relatives

When Anthony Franklin Jr. woke up after fighting a fever in mid-March, he missed a call from his father, Anthony Franklin Sr.

He returned the call, and learned that his 58-year-old dad's fever had also spiked and he was struggling to breathe in the emergency room. His grandmother, 86-year-old Antoinette Franklin, and two of Franklin Jr.'s uncles, 71-year-old Herman Jr. and 61-year-old Timothy, were also in the New Orleans hospital, all suffering from pneumonia, doctors told the family.

All four hospitalized family members eventually tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes covid-19, Franklin Jr. told The Washington Post. Their conditions fluctuated between dire and in need of a ventilator, to near-recovery before deteriorating completely.

"My uncle Herman passed first," Franklin Jr. said. "Then two days later, my grandmother passed. Then three days later, my dad passed. Then, I think three days later, my other uncle, Tim."

Meanwhile, several other family members ran fevers. One of Herman's sons ended up in the hospital and eventually recovered, but not before the small funeral for the brothers, his cousin told The Post.

"I want the world to know if it happened to the Franklin family it could happen to any family," Jacqueline Franklin, who had two sons with Anthony Franklin Sr., told WDSU News. "My children have to bury their father, their precious grandmother and their uncles. Let's not let this happen to another family."

The Franklins' tragic losses came just as Louisiana emerged in mid-March as a hot spot for the coronavirus. Since then, the outbreak has spread significantly. As of Thursday, Louisiana had reported more than 17,000 cases and 652 deaths. An outbreak in New Orleans, where the Franklins live, is fueling the state's high death rate.

Some have blamed local and federal officials for inaction when tourists flocked to New Orleans for spring break and to celebrate Mardi Gras in the city's crowded French Quarter.

"People did not realize it was spreading," Rebekah Gee, a former state health secretary and current faculty member for Louisiana State University's medical school, told The Post. "So people not only caught beads, but they caught covid-19."

As the outbreak grew dire, politicians in the state changed their tone, quickly. Louisiana lawmakers have come together to offer bipartisan support for the social distancing policies that have slowed the growth in coronavirus cases in recent days.

The virus has spread rapidly in many communities, and frequently strikes multiple members of the same family. Another family in New Jersey endured a difficult battle with the coronavirus when seven relatives got sick with covid-19 and four died in March.

For families like the Franklins, who lost so much so quickly, the restrictions did not come soon enough.

Franklin Jr. told The Post that doctors did not officially determine how the family members had contracted the virus. But the number of people sick within the family, and the timing of their illnesses, offered Franklin a clue.

On March 2, almost three weeks before Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) issued a stay-at-home order for the state, Antoinette Franklin celebrated her 86th birthday. Though the family did not have a party, people came in and out of her New Orleans home to wish her well throughout the day.

"At that point, I think somebody came over who had it but didn't have symptoms," Franklin Jr. said. "And everybody kind of got it. Everybody who got sick came over that day."