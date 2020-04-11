Sonoma County churches celebrate Easter with online prayer, music amid pandemic

On Sunday morning, Ben and Jillian Bryant of Santa Rosa and their two young daughters will dress up for church on the holiest day of the year for Christians around the world.

But the Bryants won’t leave home, even though the Presbyterian Church of the Roses is just four blocks from their house near Montgomery Village.

Instead, in keeping with the coronavirus-imposed trend toward online worship, they will settle in front of their television for an Easter service on the church’s YouTube channel, complete with the Rev. Cindy Alloway’s sermon, music, prayers and her message to children.

“Easter is going to be a little different this year, but mostly it’s the same,” Jillian Bryant said. “We have the hope, joy and peace that Easter Sunday brings us. We have comfort in knowing our sins are forgiven and that we have an eternal home in heaven.”

Later on Sunday, Maya, almost 4, and Macie June, 22 months old, will hunt for Easter eggs in the family’s yard in a Zoom session, joined by Ben’s brother John Bryant, his wife Nital and their son Daman, 2, in their small San Francisco apartment for an audience of grandparents, uncles and aunts.

“Should be interesting trying to keep the kids from starting the hunt until after we start the Zoom,” Ben Bryant said.

Easter, the celebration of Jesus Christ’s resurrection, is the “foundation of the Christian faith,” said Santa Rosa Bishop Robert Vasa, whose Sunday Mass will be livestreamed from a nearly empty St. Eugene Cathedral.

Quoting from St. Paul’s letter to the Corinthians in the New Testament, the bishop said: “If Christ did not rise from the dead then our faith is in vain.”

Celebrating Easter without an assembled congregation “is a completely new and unique situation,” Vasa said, noting that the church “calls all of her sons and daughters, scattered throughout the world, to come together to watch and pray.”

Online communication enables everyone in California to come together, something “no single church building ... no stadium, no matter how large, could accomplish ... but this is what we are doing this weekend,” he said.

The bishop, whose diocese stretches along the coast from Sonoma County to the Oregon border, acknowledged that many Catholics are drawn to familiar parish churches “where we find solace,” but the deadly virus renders that risk unwise. The same precaution, he said, is preventing families from visiting loved ones in hospitals.

“We face this temporary separation from the Lord with a founded hope that we will be returning to church,” Vasa said.

The virtual services emanating from Church of the Roses include Alloway inside the church — decorated with flowers for Easter — preaching and reading from Scripture, spliced with video segments recorded by the congregation’s music director, soloists and accompanists, as well as liturgists reading prayers, all from their own homes.

“Our goal is to promote a connection to God and to one another for a sense of peace and well-being in the midst of chaos,” Alloway said.

The YouTube videos are drawing many views from outside the congregation, which she called “the bright side to this sad situation.” The church’s Facebook page is also getting more hits and “likes” in response to an added number of posts.