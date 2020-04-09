Felon faces assault weapon charge after Santa Rosa arrest

A man on probation is facing new charges Thursday after deputies said he had a handgun that was modified in such a way that it meets the legal definition of “assault weapon.”

Francisco Gonzalez, 30, a transient from the Santa Rosa area was arrested Wednesday evening after someone reported he was walking on the railroad tracks near Scenic Avenue south of Santa Rosa.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was already in the air, Sgt. Juan Valencia said, and located Gonzalez near Todd Road. Deputies on the loudspeaker told Gonzalez to get off the tracks, Valencia said, but he continued.

Two deputies in a squad car then found Gonzalez, who ran off, Valencia said. Overhead deputies saw him discard something as he ran, he said.

Deputies captured Gonzalez shortly thereafter and found a 9mm Glock handgun along the path Gonzalez ran, Valencia said. It was loaded with one bullet in the chamber and 10 in the magazine.

Gonzalez was booked on eight charges, two of which are felonies: carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of an assault weapon. He was also facing misdemeanor charges including possessing a gun with the serial number removed, being a felon in possession of a gun, resisting arrest, trespassing and violating probation.

He was being held on $31,000 bail.