Subscribe

Felon faces assault weapon charge after Santa Rosa arrest

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 9, 2020, 12:05PM
Updated 23 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A man on probation is facing new charges Thursday after deputies said he had a handgun that was modified in such a way that it meets the legal definition of “assault weapon.”

Francisco Gonzalez, 30, a transient from the Santa Rosa area was arrested Wednesday evening after someone reported he was walking on the railroad tracks near Scenic Avenue south of Santa Rosa.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was already in the air, Sgt. Juan Valencia said, and located Gonzalez near Todd Road. Deputies on the loudspeaker told Gonzalez to get off the tracks, Valencia said, but he continued.

Two deputies in a squad car then found Gonzalez, who ran off, Valencia said. Overhead deputies saw him discard something as he ran, he said.

Deputies captured Gonzalez shortly thereafter and found a 9mm Glock handgun along the path Gonzalez ran, Valencia said. It was loaded with one bullet in the chamber and 10 in the magazine.

Gonzalez was booked on eight charges, two of which are felonies: carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of an assault weapon. He was also facing misdemeanor charges including possessing a gun with the serial number removed, being a felon in possession of a gun, resisting arrest, trespassing and violating probation.

He was being held on $31,000 bail.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine