Testing shows limited community spread of coronavirus in Sonoma County

Sonoma County health officials on Thursday reported the coronavirus is spreading minimally within the local community, a sign that orders for people to stay home as much as possible and avoid coming within 6 feet of one another in public are working.

The news came a day after health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus.

Dr. Sundari Mase said most of those cases were the results of targeted surveillance efforts on individuals who were known to have contact with others who have tested positive.

“The good news is this — we are not finding a lot of community transmission any longer,” Mase said.

During her daily video news conference, Mase explained the recent jump in cases was “completely expected” and was a result of “contact tracing” surveillance. Mase said public health nurses on Tuesday tested 18 people who had close contact with local residents who had tested positive.

Of these, 14 tested positive and made up the bulk of the new cases, she said. One of the 14 was from an out-of-county resident. The local public health lab currently processes COVID-19 test specimens for Lake and Mendocino counties.

The remaining four positive cases are still under investigation, but Mase said she thinks some of these could actually be a result of close contact with an infected person as well.

Contact tracing is a systematic process of interviewing people who have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Normally, public health workers contact people who have had such exposure to assess symptoms and follow up with the person as needed.

But contact tracing involves more aggressive surveillance, with public health checking in with patients at regular intervals and ordering testing whether they symptomatic or not. Officials said the goal is to break the chain of infection by closely monitoring people who have been exposed or infected as early as possible, getting them proper care and into quarantine.

The results of the county’s surveillance is demonstrated in current public health data. Of the 142 cases, 66, or 46%, are from close contact with infected patients and 22, or 15%, are classified as community transmission. The rest are travel-related cases or under investigation.

Mase said in cases where its known people have had close contact with COVID-19 patient, testing is conducted regardless of whether someone is or isn’t symptomatic.

“This is why I am cautiously optimistic that our shelter in place is having that intended effect of stopping the transmission from one person to another out in the community,” she said. “In other words, we’re not seeing cases and people who are like , ‘Oh, I don’t know where I got this, and I’ve never traveled and I don’t know anybody who has COVID.”

But Mase cautioned it’s too early to claim victory against the new virus, and that it would be premature at this point to ease up on the county’s shelter-in-place order.

A sudden outbreak in, for example, a skilled nursing facility or in other vulnerable populations could rapidly derail the county’s progress against the spread of the virus, she said.

She said a great deal of surveillance testing is being done in skilled nursing homes, jails and among homeless residents to identify that “first case, quickly get them out of that setting so we don’t have more.”