Concerns over familial abuse mount locally as coronavirus uproots daily life

As thousands of North Bay families spend weeks at home confronting the challenges of a global pandemic and mounting financial and emotional stress, law enforcement officials and nonprofits that help children and adults escape abuse say they worry about a surge in domestic violence.

They fear that statewide shelter-in-place orders, while necessary to combat the spread of the coronavirus, may isolate victims and contribute to a sense of helplessness as they’re forced to hunker down with their abusers without the reprieve of work or other daily tasks.

“It’s a pressure cooker,” said Dina Polkinghorne, the executive director of Project Sanctuary, a Mendocino County nonprofit that runs two 24/7 crisis lines for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors. “If this is a household that already has tension but maybe hasn’t had physical violence ... it builds and builds and builds.”

In Mendocino County, the impacts of the shelter in place order on families are apparent, Mendocino County Sheriff Matthew Kendall said.

There were 10 more domestic violence reports, or a 25% increase, compared to March of last year, when deputies responded to 40 such cases. Child abuse cases saw an even sharper spike, Kendall said, increasing by 36% to 51 total cases in March compared to the same month in 2019.

Assaults generally were on the rise, with the agency responding to a pair of shootings in which both victims lived together in the past two weeks alone. In a separate incident, deputies arrested a Willits man in late March on suspicion of killing his wife in a domestic violence-related altercation. He had previously been booked into the Mendocino County Jail on domestic violence-related charges on three separate occasions since June, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Cpt. Greg VanPatten said.

The increase in violence comes even as the department saw about an 18% drop in total calls for service this past March compared to the year prior, Kendall said.

“It’s been more violence than we’ve ever seen in March, as far as I can remember,” Kendall said, noting that calls for service historically to drop off in March, when cold inland temperatures keep people indoors and out of trouble. “What I attribute most of this to is stress. Stress causes a lot of different things in the family unit.”

At Project Sanctuary, advocates who operate to the nonprofit’s two 24/7 crisis lines have also noticed in uptick in calls, which began about a week after Mendocino county health officials enacted shelter-in-place orders on March 18, Polkinghorne said.

Many were from people who needed help with getting restraining orders from local judges, Polkinghorne said.

To keep services running during the pandemic, the nonprofit has moved counseling services and legal advocacy work — such as applying for a restraining order — online. Its crisis hotlines, one for inland Mendocino County and the other for the coast, continue to operate around the clock and each has English and Spanish-speaking advocates available, Polkinghorne added.

The nonprofit’s shelter, which has started screening new visitors for signs of the virus to ensure they don’t expose others to the illness, is also still running and the organization has acquired additional temporary housing for people fleeing abusers amid the pandemic.