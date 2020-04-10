Subscribe

Ford Motor Co. donates 3,000 face shields to Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 9, 2020, 6:11PM
Updated 3 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Smiles shined brightly Thursday behind high-quality face shields delivered to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, which received a shipment of 3,000 medical shields from Ford Motor Co.

“They’re really the good ones,” said Andrea Learned, vice president of development at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Henry Hansel of Sonoma County’s Hansel Auto Group phoned Memorial last week to say that Ford might be able to help out with personal protection equipment, which is in short supply across the United States.

Just then, Learned said, regional St. Joseph leaders were working to find or make 1,000 face shields. Elated by the prospect of receiving some from Ford, they applied for a donation.

“It worked,” Learned said Thursday. “Today there were 3,000 new masks on our loading dock!”

The arrival of the gift at this time of great need by St. Joseph Health nurses and others caring for patients with COVID-19 and other respiratory ailments, said Learned, “felt downright religious.”

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine