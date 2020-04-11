Santa Rosa plans to waive downtown parking fees amid pandemic

It’s not uncommon for motorists who have picked up a parking ticket in downtown Santa Rosa to publicly declare that they’ll never come back until the city stops charging for spots on the street.

Well, those drivers may soon have their way.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Santa Rosa City Council on Tuesday is set to indefinitely waive fees at city parking meters, a move scheduled after three weeks of sheltering in place dried up the city’s parking revenue, down 95% since March 17, according to city data.

Most downtown storefronts are closed, with restaurants and bars offering only pickup service.

The city closed its five garages April 3 after usage dropped dramatically — and following a string of car break-ins in late March. It also has put parking enforcement on hold as part its suspension of nonessential service.

“We’ve definitely seen a drop in demand for parking downtown, which is good under the circumstances in the sense that people are taking seriously the order to shelter in place,” said Kim Nadeau, the city parking manager.

Fees at meters and lots would be waived starting Wednesday , and all fees at garages would be waived retroactive to April 1.

The council also will consider a new program to offer employees who work evenings at downtown businesses a steeply discounted garage parking permit for $10 per month. The permit concept arose from conversations between city staff and downtown merchants, many of whom have been critical of Santa Rosa’s parking strategies. Though the new permit program won’t be useful until the city reopens its garages, the city doesn’t want to abandon the plan, Nadeau said.

“We’re going ahead with the agenda item,” she said, “because at some point, we’re going to go back to work, and things will start to return to normal.”

That can’t come soon enough for proprietors like Matthew Vella, owner of Third Street Aleworks. Vella furloughed his employees last month and has been selling produce boxes with a business partner, with plans to bring in a mobile beer canner and start selling a lager called H.O.P.E. (Help Our People Eat). Proceeds will go to out-of-work employees.

Despite the sheltering, parking is “in some regards worse now,” Vella said. “Now that they closed the garages, everyone’s parking at the meters.”

Coupled with no enforcement, prime spots along Third Street near his brewery are quickly snatched up, interfering with Vella’s makeshift curbside operations.

Vella said he was hopeful that the city’s new parking program for evening employees would alleviate the stress of parking, once the stay-at-home order is lifted. He noted that $10 per month is nothing compared to what a downtown worker would pay for a metered spot — even after the city stopped charging after 6 p.m. on prime downtown blocks last year. Increased garage use could translate into more open spaces on the street for customers, he said.

“It’s a killer deal,” he said. “It would be a huge help.”

But it’s unlikely all those parking meters have seen their last coins.

Moving to a free parking system downtown on a permanent basis would require the city to find a new source of revenue, Nadeau said, because money from meters pays for the upkeep of the city’s parking garages.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen down the road,” she said. “But I do now that as things start to return to normal, a managed parking system is the way to improve accessibility for those highly desirable parking spaces.”

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.