Sonoma County’s Asian-owned businesses ‘trying to hang in there’ as business slows during shelter-in-place order

The day Sonoma County’s public health officer ordered residents to stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Asian Food Market on Marlow Road in Santa Rosa was filled with panicked shoppers stocking up on supplies.

But since then, business has been slow.

“A lot of my customers … don’t work now,” said Tracy Euong, store manager. “They don’t want to spend money.”

As Asian-American business owners around the U.S. have wondered whether bigotry during the coronavirus pandemic is hurting their bottom line, restaurateurs and market owners in Sonoma County say their recent struggles are more directly linked to the countywide stay-at-home order that has ground most commerce in the region to a halt.

Many of Euong’s customers work in the cosmetics industry, which is not considered essential in the order. The order currently lasts through May 3, but can be extended again at any time and government officials have expressed this week that restrictive measures are likely to be eased gradually.

Euong worried about how long the stay-home order would last — and how that would affect the market.

“I hope everything will go back (to normal),” she said.

Sonoma County officials haven’t received any reports of racism against the community that makes up about 4.6% of the region’s population, according to 2019 census data. But stories of Asian Americans being harassed, attacked or spit on elsewhere in the U.S. concerned local officials enough to create a reporting website. The website, set to launch later this month, allows county residents to report any human rights violation.

The community has also banded together to support Asian American businesses during the slowdown. Nancy Wang is the president of the Redwood Empire Chinese Association, a Sonoma County nonprofit that provides educational and charitable services related to the preservation and sharing of Chinese culture. Before the countywide isolation order, she visited several local Asian restaurants.

“I noticed that business is so slow, especially (at) Chinese restaurants,” she said. “I want to support them.”

‘Trying to hang in there’

Goji Kitchen on Mendocino Avenue is currently only doing take-out, since Sonoma County’s shelter-in-place order doesn’t allow restaurants to offer dine-in service. But still, business has been much slower than usual, said Jennifer Chang, one of the restaurant’s owners.

“We worry, but there’s nothing we can do now,” Chang said. “We’re just trying to hang in there, go one day at a time.”

Chang said she believes the decline in business is because of the shelter-in-place order, rather than an example of anti-Asian discrimination. She said the order “affects everybody,” so her business is “not the only one” suffering right now.

Toyo Japanese Bistro also offers take-out but hasn’t had many customers since the countywide order.

“I’ve been in the restaurant business (for) many years, (but it’s) never been like this before,” said David Toyo, who owns the restaurant. “I worry about it getting worse, but I have confidence everything will get better.”

Despite the slow business, market and restaurant owners said that the few customers they do see frequently thank them for remaining open.

“We’ve had some customers come in saying, ‘Oh, we appreciate you being open,’ ” said Philip Ma, whose family owns Asia Mart on Guerneville Road. “There’s support.”