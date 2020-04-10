California cities - and some stores - now requiring face masks during the coronavirus crisis

In a sudden reversal, health officials around California are now telling people to wear masks in public - and in some cases mandating that usage - just a week after some expressed doubts about the value of masks in reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced businesses and stores in his city can now refuse customers who are not wearing masks. In Riverside County, health officials went a step farther, declaring that everyone should wear facial coverings when in public.

In the Sacramento-area, Nugget Markets will require all customers to wear masks starting next week. Sacramento County health officials have begun wearing masks in public and are advising others do so, but have not taken the step of formalizing that request.

Meanwhile, more residents are reporting they have decided to wear masks when out of the house as an extra precaution, saying they believe it is the responsible thing to do.

It marks a dramatic change in policies and attitudes from early last week. What happened?

Public officials initially expressed fear that wearing masks might cause more people to leave their houses more often and to stand too close to others out of a false sense of safety. California Department of Public Health Director Sonia Angell last week gave masks a tepid endorsement.

“There may be some benefits from using (face coverings), but only when they’re used well,” Angell said during state officials’ daily coronavirus briefing. While wearing a mask might slow the spread of the virus by blocking some saliva droplets, she said the practice could be dangerous if it leads someone to stop following guidelines on physical distancing, hand washing or face touching.

The public message changed late last week when the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, citing new studies, altered its stance: “The virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.

“In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.”

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams published a video last week showing how to create a mask out of scarves, bandanas, hand towels or shirts.

In California this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a series of breakthrough purchase deals that he said will secure 200 million new masks per month to be shipped into the state, helping to reduce the backlog of masks available for doctors, nurses, other first responders and community workers who serve the homeless and others in need.

Flights carrying masks and other personal protective equipment are coming in from Asia now, Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci said. The new shipments are enough to handle California’s needs and potentially assist other states, Newsom said.

“We are in a very different place than we were just a week ago,” Newsom said. “The big concern has always been a run on masks that would impact our healthcare ... the totality of these new contracts gives you a sense of the magnitude of this approach and how comprehensive we believe we are.”

