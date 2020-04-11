Santa Rosa doctor oversees local trials of new drug to treat COVID-19

Santa Rosa infectious disease specialist Dr. Gary Green got the call about 1 a.m. from a federal official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It was around the first of March, and Green had alerted the CDC that he’d received test results confirming what he’d suspected: two severely ill patients at Sutter Santa Rosa Medical Center were suffering from COVID-19.

While scientists now know the coronavirus had begun circulating far and wide across the globe long before it was detected outside Asia, that was not the assumption at the time of that middle-of-the-night call to Green’s home in Santa Rosa.

These first Sonoma County residents to fall ill had not been to China, but they had recently traveled on a cruise from San Francisco to Mexico aboard the Grand Princess. Green’s hunch turned out to be right. The CDC called to ask which ship, Green recalled.

“No one thought about coronavirus on a cruise ship coming from Mexico — the coronavirus was in China, Singapore and a cruise ship in Japan,” Green said. “That call turned the (Grand Princess) cruise ship around.”

Within days, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency and announced the Grand Princess ship had cut its Hawaiian voyage short and was returning to the San Francisco Bay.

Green, 54, is one of about a half-dozen infectious disease specialists in Sonoma County working with clinicians, nurses, epidemiologists and others to help lead the medical battle against this new virus when there is no proven treatment and no vaccine.

Green is overseeing Sutter’s local participation in a federal clinical trial to test whether the antiviral drug remdesivir can help patients suffering from the serious respiratory illness that can develop among people suffering from COVID-19.

Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase credited Green for having the foresight to consider COVID-19 might be the cause of the cruise ship patients’ suffering, despite the fact that it might have seemed like a far-fetched idea at that time.

“He called it,” she said.

Mase, who was new to the county and replaced the former health officer who resigned, attended grand rounds at Sutter hospital led by Green, which she said were “fantastic.” She’s since seen him demonstrate expertise in patient care and treatment, clinical trials, data analysis and as an educator for other medical professionals.

“We have an expert at the forefront of the coronavirus here,” Mase said.

Since those first patients were hospitalized in late February, 20 local residents confirmed with the disease have been treated in emergency rooms and ICUs. As of Saturday morning, 145 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Over the last six weeks, Green said he and his colleagues have gained incredible insight from their experience caring for these patients and the massive amount of knowledge being shared among medical professionals from hospitals across the country and the world.

But there is no silver bullet to treat the disease. Two Sonoma County residents with COVID-19 have died. At least one was under care at Sutter hospital.

“Right now there is no known treatment, it’s all supportive care,” Green said. “And as a physician, that doesn’t feel like enough.”