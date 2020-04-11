Subscribe

Santa Rosa doctor oversees local trials of new drug to treat COVID-19

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 11, 2020, 1:54PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Santa Rosa infectious disease specialist Dr. Gary Green got the call about 1 a.m. from a federal official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It was around the first of March, and Green had alerted the CDC that he’d received test results confirming what he’d suspected: two severely ill patients at Sutter Santa Rosa Medical Center were suffering from COVID-19.

While scientists now know the coronavirus had begun circulating far and wide across the globe long before it was detected outside Asia, that was not the assumption at the time of that middle-of-the-night call to Green’s home in Santa Rosa.

These first Sonoma County residents to fall ill had not been to China, but they had recently traveled on a cruise from San Francisco to Mexico aboard the Grand Princess. Green’s hunch turned out to be right. The CDC called to ask which ship, Green recalled.

“No one thought about coronavirus on a cruise ship coming from Mexico — the coronavirus was in China, Singapore and a cruise ship in Japan,” Green said. “That call turned the (Grand Princess) cruise ship around.”

Within days, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency and announced the Grand Princess ship had cut its Hawaiian voyage short and was returning to the San Francisco Bay.

Green, 54, is one of about a half-dozen infectious disease specialists in Sonoma County working with clinicians, nurses, epidemiologists and others to help lead the medical battle against this new virus when there is no proven treatment and no vaccine.

Green is overseeing Sutter’s local participation in a federal clinical trial to test whether the antiviral drug remdesivir can help patients suffering from the serious respiratory illness that can develop among people suffering from COVID-19.

Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase credited Green for having the foresight to consider COVID-19 might be the cause of the cruise ship patients’ suffering, despite the fact that it might have seemed like a far-fetched idea at that time.

“He called it,” she said.

Mase, who was new to the county and replaced the former health officer who resigned, attended grand rounds at Sutter hospital led by Green, which she said were “fantastic.” She’s since seen him demonstrate expertise in patient care and treatment, clinical trials, data analysis and as an educator for other medical professionals.

“We have an expert at the forefront of the coronavirus here,” Mase said.

Since those first patients were hospitalized in late February, 20 local residents confirmed with the disease have been treated in emergency rooms and ICUs. As of Saturday morning, 145 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Over the last six weeks, Green said he and his colleagues have gained incredible insight from their experience caring for these patients and the massive amount of knowledge being shared among medical professionals from hospitals across the country and the world.

But there is no silver bullet to treat the disease. Two Sonoma County residents with COVID-19 have died. At least one was under care at Sutter hospital.

“Right now there is no known treatment, it’s all supportive care,” Green said. “And as a physician, that doesn’t feel like enough.”

Since March 2019, Green has served as infectious diseases specialist and medical director of quality with Sutter Medical Group of the Redwoods as well as medical director of quality control with Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. Before that, he spent nearly 10 years working in infectious disease with Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa. In the late 1990s, he served about a yearlong stint as a public health officer for Natrona County, Wyoming.

While the medical community could not prepare for the specific ways COVID-19 is causing serious illness for some patients, Green said he feels the world’s medical community had been prepared to collaborate on a global scale by the less-severe swine flu pandemic in 2009 or the SARS outbreak in 2002-2003.

“Those events really prepared us for this,” Green said. “Clearly, this is going to be historic.”

Common early symptoms of COVID-19 are fatigue, fever and a dry cough, according to the World Health Organization. About 1 out of every 6 people with the disease become seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing, the WHO said.

The disease can cause pneumonia in both lungs and multi-organ failure.

Chinese doctors treating the initial outbreak of the disease, first detected in December in Wuhan City, have shared what they learned. For example, using steroids, sometimes used to suppress the immune system, can have adverse affects with COVID-19 patients by increasing the likelihood some develop secondary pneumonia.

Green said they’ve learned patients who need a ventilator to breathe do better when placed on their bellies. They’ve learned to watch for blood clots and deep vein thrombosis because of the inflammation caused by the disease.

“The folks in our ICU are incredibly heroic,” Green said.

Even before the federal trial began this month, Green was able to get what’s called “compassionate use” permission from the Federal Drug Administration for Sutter clinicians to administer remdesivir to its early coronavirus patients.

Based on that experience, he was an author on an article published Friday by the New England Journal of Medicine on the use of remdesivir for patients with severe COVID-19. Researchers analyzed data for 53 patients on three continents, including 22 people in the United States. The authors reached no definitive conclusions from the small sample, but reported clinical improvement in 36 patients. Seven people died.

Green said they tested about 15 people who had symptoms of an illness and had some level of contact with those first two patients. None came back positive for COVID-19, which suggests the virus may not be easily transmitted through the air, he said.

“That’s why I think social distancing works,” he said.

When he goes home, he wipes down his stethoscope and work badge, leaves them in the car, washes his hands thoroughly but doesn’t change his clothes. He works in a shirt and tie, not scrubs like front line staff.

Green said he looked at multiple drugs being discussed in the worldwide medical community as potentially benefiting coronavirus patients, including the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. He concluded remdesivir showed promise with the least amount of risk to patients because of its chemical makeup.

Remdesivir was originally designed by Foster City-based pharmaceutical company Gilead to treat Ebola but has so far proved ineffective. It has no approved clinical use.

But the drug has continued to be used experimentally. And some studies found the drug showed promise as a treatment for coronaviruses after it was used during a 2012 outbreak in Saudi Arabia of the Middle East respiratory syndrome, a coronavirus commonly called MERS.

“Their experience there allowed us to think about using it now,” Green said. “You’re standing on the shoulders of people in other very novel situations.”

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

