Second person dies of coronavirus in Sonoma County

Sonoma County health officials on Friday reported a second death due to complications from the new coronavirus, the same day stricter quarantine and self-isolation orders were put in place.

The death was first reported on the county’s COVID-19 website, which provides a daily account of new confirmed cases of the disease, the number of tests conducted and their outcomes. County officials confirmed the death.

Officials would not provide any information Friday about the death, such as age, the deceased patient’s town or city of residence, or whether they had any underlying medical conditions, citing federal privacy rules that protect the health care information of individuals.

“We only have have two deaths and any information would potentially be indentifying,” said Rohish Lal, a spokesman for the county health department.

The death comes three weeks after the first death linked to coronavirus was reported.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, did not become aware of the death until after she conducted her daily public update and press briefing on COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m. Friday, said Lal.

He said Mase was sorry to hear about the death and that it emphasizes the need to slow the spread of the virus and to keep the public safe.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.