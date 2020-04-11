Subscribe

Second person dies of coronavirus in Sonoma County

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 10, 2020, 7:19PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Sonoma County health officials on Friday reported a second death due to complications from the new coronavirus, the same day stricter quarantine and self-isolation orders were put in place.

The death was first reported on the county’s COVID-19 website, which provides a daily account of new confirmed cases of the disease, the number of tests conducted and their outcomes. County officials confirmed the death.

Officials would not provide any information Friday about the death, such as age, the deceased patient’s town or city of residence, or whether they had any underlying medical conditions, citing federal privacy rules that protect the health care information of individuals.

“We only have have two deaths and any information would potentially be indentifying,” said Rohish Lal, a spokesman for the county health department.

The death comes three weeks after the first death linked to coronavirus was reported.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, did not become aware of the death until after she conducted her daily public update and press briefing on COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m. Friday, said Lal.

He said Mase was sorry to hear about the death and that it emphasizes the need to slow the spread of the virus and to keep the public safe.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine