Mendocino County modifies coronavirus shelter-in-place order

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Mendocino County’s health officer on Friday modified the shelter-in-place order for county residents, allowing a slight expansion of some activities and giving a new end date of May 10.

Interim County Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan said the new order “in no way means we are weakening our resolve as a county to shelter in place.”

But she said she hopes the changes, which goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday, will make staying at home “a bit more bearable” during the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Thursday evening, the county had performed 368 COVID-19 tests, four of which were positive, 342 negative and 22 pending. The four patients have recovered.

Significant changes to the existing order include new directives on outdoor recreation, funerals, essential businesses, social distancing protocols for businesses and live-streaming events.

The order can be viewed on the county’s website. It mandates that essential businesses post a social distancing protocol; that when a business conducts essential and non-essential functions, only the essential part of the business is allowed to remain open; and that some parks may partially reopen to nearby residents only.

It also “strongly encourages” wearing facial coverings in public and mandated them in certain instances, such as during recreation in parks.

It continues to direct all residents to remain at their place of residence except to conduct essential activities, business and government functions.

The order continues to limit most activity, travel and business functions to only the most basic needs, and prohibits vacation lodging for non-essential purposes.

The county’s first order was issued March 18, before it had confirmed a single case of coronavirus. Doohan updated the order March 24 to align with the statewide shelter-in-place order.

The early, strict action, including closing parks and open spaces, have helped keep infections in the rural county at a minimum, she said.

“If our county is to survive this pandemic, it is critical that we all work together to continue to keep ourselves physically distanced from others to the extent possible. The end date of this SIP is not the end of the hardship ahead,” she said in a statement accompanying her new order.

“All SIP orders are meant to be accompanied by limited reopening that occurs alongside expanded testing, increased health care surge capacity, isolation of cases and quarantine of their contacts in appropriate housing, and appropriate personal protective equipment for first responders and health care workers.

“Every day we shelter in place now, maintain physical distancing and wear facial coverings in public is a day we help contain this deadly disease and give us more time to prepare for the pandemic to hit us with full force,” she said.

During a North Coast coronavirus forum hosted Wednesday by state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, Doohan said Mendocino County is prepared for any peak that may come, citing surge tents outside health care facilities and ventilator purchases.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.