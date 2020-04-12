Chris Smith: Sonoma County video prayer turn to years that apostle Paul was confined indoors

Easter approached as a clutch of Christian pastors in Sonoma County met virtually to share approaches for staying connected with their congregations.

The conversation turned to the years that Paul the Apostle was subjected to house arrest by Roman emperor Nero, and how Paul didn’t allow the isolation to stop him from praying for, writing to and encouraging other followers of Jesus Christ.

The local pastors embraced a vision: A video prayer presented by ministers and lay people from about 20 churches, and posted online in time for this stay-at-home Easter.

You can find the nearly 3½-minute video, “A Prayer for Sonoma County,” on Facebook.

The prayer amidst a pandemic is spoken a few words at a time by Christians who take turns being videotaped.

The first participants start off, “Heavenly Father, our ... whole world is hurting ...”

Others add, “Normal life feels like it’s unraveling ...”

“Many are anxious about their health, their finances and their future ...

“It all feels overwhelming ...”

“Loving and good God ... we pray that you would calm the anxious hearts and minds of our children ... unify us as a community.”

“And help all of us to take our eyes off ourselves and to lovingly care for and encourage each other.”

Amen.

...

A RECORD YEAR: About three years ago, Naydra Kauwe, then of Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park, mounted something of a personal possession purge.

Kauwe, a citizen of the world who used to drive a city bus, had lost her husband, Walter. “We’d had two turntables in the house,” she said.

She was feeling badly about many wildly eclectic records she and Walter had savored but were just collecting dust.

So Kauwe (KAH-way) picked out several dozen of the LPs she thought she was least likely to ever play again. She asked her daughter, Kalen, to take them and try to sell them on eBay.

Not long later, the Tubbs fire roared into Coffey Park, destroying Kauwe’s home and her remaining records and pretty much everything else.

Jump to last Thursday. It was Kauwe’s 71st birthday.

Appropriately distanced loved ones gathered outside her Santa Rosa home, sang to her, shared a cake and set forth an assortment of thoughtful gifts.

Kalen presented her mother a nostalgic but modern Victrola turntable. And a box of records.

The records. A busy woman, Kalen had never gotten around to eBay-ing her mom’s LPs.

There was the Gypsy Kings. Count Basie. Andrés Segovia. Tommy Garrett. Jonathan Winters. French Organ Music of the Late Romantic Period. Lambert, Hendricks & Ross. Charlie Byrd. Roberta Flack.

Now Kauwe has something delightful to do while sheltered in place: re-explore the again precious old vinyl she’s so glad her daughter didn’t do with what she was supposed to.

...

IN A PINCH: Here’s why Kaiser Permanente nurse Connie Whitmore had a laugh as she pulled something out of her lunch box.

Her lunch is packed by her husband, Tom, a retired Healdsburg police officer. She’d asked him: with infection control so crucial, would he please pack her no more finger foods?.

Connie wasn’t pleased to spot strawberries in her lunch box. But what’s this beside them?

Tongs!

You can reach Staff Writer Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.

The Prayer for Sonoma County video

vimeo.com/404681610/30b8d624fc

https://www.facebook.com/A-Prayer-for-Sonoma-County-114450576881642/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARDi9s-euyLt9mLhLhTeoXoUgyRcBU2ShQGsDkTS7zpDk6tGvdrYtYyxxQZDYncmJUHEIWbWht2i38nR