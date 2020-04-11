Santa Rosa teen arrested after high-speed chase on Highway 101

A Santa Rosa teen was arrested Thursday night after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit that reached speeds of 120 mph.

Ricardo Hernandez, 18, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on multiple charges, including car theft, possession of a stolen car, evading and child endangerment, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. He was held on $20,000 bail.

The incident began at 11:23 p.m. Thursday, when deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Plaza Drive in Santa Rosa after a caller reported that he saw two men get out of a newer white sedan, grab a girl, drag her to their car and drive away, the Sheriff’s Office said.

About 10 minutes later, a deputy on Highway 101 near Steele Lane spotted a white Hyundai Elantra, which matched the description of the car involved in the reported kidnapping, the Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy followed the car and saw five people inside — three men and two women.

A records check on the car’s license plate revealed it had been stolen in Santa Rosa, the Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy tried to pull the car over on northbound Highway 101 at the central Windsor offramp but the driver, later identified as Hernandez, sped away, prompting deputies to initiate a pursuit.

The driver got off the freeway and headed north on Healdsburg Avenue before turning onto Bailhache Avenue, which turns into Rio Lindo Avenue. In the 2400 block, Hernandez stopped the car and ran into a heavily wooded area, leaving the four passengers in the car, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia.

Hernandez immediately surrendered after the deputy announced the arrival of a canine dispatched to help locate the suspect. The canine, assigned to the Windsor Police Department, was not used, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies determined the people in the car were not related to the reported kidnapping. Meanwhile, other deputies determined the kidnapping report was unfounded after finding the purported victim in her own home, Valencia said.

“At the end, this car had nothing to do with the original investigation,” Valencia said. “No crime had been committed against (the woman).”

A 13-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were in the car, which is why officials booked Hernandez on suspicion of child endangerment, Valencia said. The other two passengers were an 18-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, but Valencia didn’t know how all the occupants of the car knew each other.