Sonoma County couple promote social distancing after recovering from coronavirus

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Jamie Thistlethwaite and her husband, Steve Weiss, a retired public defender, deem themselves among the lucky ones.

They caught COVID-19 in March but had symptoms not nearly severe enough to require hospitalization or even medical treatment beyond what they could provide for themselves at home.

Weiss, in fact, hardly considered himself ill. Thistlethwaite suffered a much more serious case, though it wasn’t until she lost her sense of taste and smell several days in that she thought, “Oh my goodness, I’ve got COVID-19.”

Now, after confronting an illness that has sparked fear around the world, killed more than 20,000 Americans and shut down much of the U.S. economy, they feel as if they’re in position to share some perspective and, they hope, contribute some peace of mind to an anxious community.

First and foremost, they want to underscore the critical value of social distance in preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. Thistlethwaite credits the practice with allowing three co-workers to remain healthy despite meeting with her hours before the virus hit her “like a freight train” last month.

And without minimizing the seriousness of the virus, they also want to point out that, despite being in an age range considered at higher risk for poor outcomes, they are recovered, in good health, and none the worse for wear from the experience.

“We would like people to know that this is not necessarily a death sentence,” said Thistlethwaite, 68. “We would like people to know that social distancing works, and that Sonoma County, by flattening the curve, has put us well ahead of the game.”

Weiss and Thistlethwaite are longtime fixtures at the Sonoma County Hall of Justice, where Thistlethwaite was a well- respected defense attorney before she was first elected to the bench in 2010.

Weiss, 71, retired years ago as chief county public defender. He believes he was exposed to coronavirus last month during a trip to Aspen, where he and a friend from home hit the slopes with another friend who met them in Colorado.

Weiss flew in and out of San Francisco International Airport, departing on March 9 and returning home March 14, when Sonoma County had its first handful of COVID-19 cases.

A day or so later, he felt fatigued and achy, and had a headache, as well. But it didn’t even occur to him that he was “sick” until after his wife became ill on March 19 and they were trying to figure out where she might have been exposed, he said.

While the county has been put under orders to shelter in place effective March 18, court personnel were exempt from the order and Thistlethwaite held a meeting at the courthouse the next morning, with each person properly distanced to prevent potential infection.

The meeting was barely over when Thistlethwaite was struck with “terrible body aches” and a headache, and soon fever, some coughing and eventually some gastrointestinal issues.

The illness hit so fast she had no time to be anxious, she said. “I was literally one hour to the next hour, ‘Oh my goodness, what is happening to me?’

“I left the meeting. I did not let anyone near me. I did not leave my house for two weeks except to go the (Santa Rosa) Memorial (Hospital) emergency room to get the test,” she said.