Sonoma County couple promote social distancing after recovering from coronavirus

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 11, 2020, 12:57PM
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Jamie Thistlethwaite and her husband, Steve Weiss, a retired public defender, deem themselves among the lucky ones.

They caught COVID-19 in March but had symptoms not nearly severe enough to require hospitalization or even medical treatment beyond what they could provide for themselves at home.

Weiss, in fact, hardly considered himself ill. Thistlethwaite suffered a much more serious case, though it wasn’t until she lost her sense of taste and smell several days in that she thought, “Oh my goodness, I’ve got COVID-19.”

Now, after confronting an illness that has sparked fear around the world, killed more than 20,000 Americans and shut down much of the U.S. economy, they feel as if they’re in position to share some perspective and, they hope, contribute some peace of mind to an anxious community.

First and foremost, they want to underscore the critical value of social distance in preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. Thistlethwaite credits the practice with allowing three co-workers to remain healthy despite meeting with her hours before the virus hit her “like a freight train” last month.

And without minimizing the seriousness of the virus, they also want to point out that, despite being in an age range considered at higher risk for poor outcomes, they are recovered, in good health, and none the worse for wear from the experience.

“We would like people to know that this is not necessarily a death sentence,” said Thistlethwaite, 68. “We would like people to know that social distancing works, and that Sonoma County, by flattening the curve, has put us well ahead of the game.”

Weiss and Thistlethwaite are longtime fixtures at the Sonoma County Hall of Justice, where Thistlethwaite was a well- respected defense attorney before she was first elected to the bench in 2010.

Weiss, 71, retired years ago as chief county public defender. He believes he was exposed to coronavirus last month during a trip to Aspen, where he and a friend from home hit the slopes with another friend who met them in Colorado.

Weiss flew in and out of San Francisco International Airport, departing on March 9 and returning home March 14, when Sonoma County had its first handful of COVID-19 cases.

A day or so later, he felt fatigued and achy, and had a headache, as well. But it didn’t even occur to him that he was “sick” until after his wife became ill on March 19 and they were trying to figure out where she might have been exposed, he said.

While the county has been put under orders to shelter in place effective March 18, court personnel were exempt from the order and Thistlethwaite held a meeting at the courthouse the next morning, with each person properly distanced to prevent potential infection.

The meeting was barely over when Thistlethwaite was struck with “terrible body aches” and a headache, and soon fever, some coughing and eventually some gastrointestinal issues.

The illness hit so fast she had no time to be anxious, she said. “I was literally one hour to the next hour, ‘Oh my goodness, what is happening to me?’

“I left the meeting. I did not let anyone near me. I did not leave my house for two weeks except to go the (Santa Rosa) Memorial (Hospital) emergency room to get the test,” she said.

By that time, she had spent 2½ days in bed very sick, though she never had the hallmark sore throat or shortness of breath.

During another week or so of fatigue and recovery, she lost her sense of taste and smell ­— a sign of COVID-19 — prompting her to call the Sonoma County Public Health Department and inquire about a test on March 24, when she already was well past the worst of it. It came back positive April 2. By then, “I was completely symptom free and had been for days,” she said.

She was terrified she might have infected some of her team, but none have become ill.

Weiss was tested as a result of his wife’s positive results, and his, too, came back positive early last week. It was a shock to Weiss, as he was three weeks past having any kind of symptoms. One of his friends on the ski trip also reported feeling not quite right but had symptoms, if that’s what they were, even milder than his own, he said.

Thistlethwaite had an infection years ago that damaged her lungs, so she monitored herself closely and was watchful of any indication that her condition warranted medical attention.

“I think a positive attitude is very important, and I’m a very positive person,” she said. “But you know, I’m also reading 20 COVID articles a day. I know what to look for. I know what to do. There are certain breathing exercises to do to keep your lungs open, and I know what those exercises are, because I get pneumonia.”

She and Weiss also got advice from his brother, a public health doctor and epidemiologist in Wisconsin. And when they were confused by Weiss’ positive test, given his full recovery, they got a call from Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s public health officer, who explained the body can continue to shed inactive virus even after someone is no longer contagious.

They said Mase’s familiarity with their case and aggressive handling of the county’s efforts to address the pandemic has merely extended their confidence in the scientific communities.

They are fully recovered and believed by experts to be no longer contagious while also having immunity themselves. But they still plan to practice social distancing and wear masks outside their homes, because they are part of a community and think that’s what people should do.

They also look forward to the availability of testing for antibodies so they can donate blood plasma that may help others who fall ill, once studies, testing and a system to utilize donations are in place. They anticipate there will be other ways in which having immunity may allow them to help those who are not yet sick, as well.

“I know we have confronted a very insidious virus,” Thistlethwaite said. “And we have defeated it. We feel like we’ve defeated it.”

Thistlethwaite’s illness arrived during a time when her courtroom was closed due to the virus, but she was able to resume her duties presiding over the courtroom’s juvenile dependency court as scheduled April 7 through remote operations. Only she, a clerk, a court officer and a bailiff — all masked and working 12 feet apart — are still in the courtroom, along with sanitizer bottles and remote connections to parents, a court reporter and attorneys working on family reunification plans that are critical to the lives of the children whose futures are in her hands.

At home, she and Weiss have standing 4 p.m. Zoom conferencing calls with their four granddaughters, aged 7 to 12, in Oakland and Torrance. They choose topics a day ahead for discussion, and a bit of show-and-tell.

“We feel kind of like we won the COVID-19 lottery,” Weiss said. “We got away cheap, and we feel fortunate about that.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

