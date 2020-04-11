Waiting room at Santa Rosa hospital evacuated after man’s threat

A waiting room at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital was briefly evacuated Friday afternoon after a man reported to be experiencing a mental health breakdown threatened to take his own life with a machete, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police officers who responded to the hospital drew their weapons and spent about 30 minutes negotiating with the unidentified man until he gave up peacefully, said Sgt. Matt North.

He was not arrested, and was provided a psychological evaluation, North said.

Police declined to identify the man, citing policy for disturbances related to a mental health issue.

Security personnel cleared the waiting area in the emergency department around 1 p.m. when the man entered the hospital and put a large knife resembling a machete to his throat, North said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were evacuated, or why the man made the threat at the Santa Rosa hospital.

The emergency department continued operating during the incident, North said.

Messages left for a hospital spokesperson were not immediately returned.