Santa Rosa man’s mannequins return, with Easter bunny ears and face masks

Sensing the world could use a touch of levity about now, a mischievous Santa Rosa man has returned his nudie mannequins to his yard.

Fear not, Jason Windus says. The dummies are masked and practicing safety protocols.

“They’ve got their social distance,” he observes. “They’re 6 feet apart.”

It was because of the mannequins that Windus, owner-operator of a moving and hauling business, one year ago experienced his 15 minutes of fame.

He’d had a 6-foot fence built between the city sidewalk and the side yard of his home at Peterson Lane and Sundance Street. He was enjoying it, and his two dogs frolicked in the new play space it created, when a City Hall code enforcer delivered bad news.

Such a fence couldn’t be taller than 3 feet, the inspector said, so Windus had to shorten it. Asking why he was being singled out, the homeowner was advised that someone had complained about his noncompliant fence.

Windus pondered a way to express his displeasure to whomever reported him to City Hall.

He hauled out the life-sized mannequins he’d been paid to remove from a former Sebastopol clothing store and couldn’t bring himself to drop at the county landfill. In March of 2019, he set the dummies about his side yard, behind his shortened fence.

They were posed to look as if they were enjoying a garden party. After a story with photos ran in The Press Democrat, images of Windus’ naked, more or less anatomically correct dummies appeared in newscasts and papers across the country.

Somebody carted off two of the mannequins. Windus put the others away after about a month.

He’s since reintroduced them for a few holidays. He couldn’t resist dressing them in protective masks and bunny ears, and setting them out for this historic, shelter-in-place Easter.

Windus judges from the number of people who flash thumbs-up as they drive by, or who stop to snap photos, that his bit of fun with the pandemic is for the most part going over well.

He allowed, “You get a couple of naysayers.”

