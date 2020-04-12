Subscribe

Bay Area records fourth day of declining coronavirus ICU patients

LEONARDO CASTAÑEDA AND NICO SAVIDGE
MERCURY NEWS
April 11, 2020, 5:57PM
Updated 39 minutes ago

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

The number of COVID-19 patients in a Bay Area intensive care unit declined for the fourth day in a row on Saturday, adding to a sense of “cautious optimism” that the region’s shelter-in-place orders were paying dividends.

The news came even as some local governments are adjusting those orders to avoid Easter weekend crowds, especially in area parks and beaches.

The total of 179 patients in ICU in the five-county Bay Area was down from a peak of 199 on Wednesday, and represented the lowest such figure since Monday, when comprehensive ICU and hospitalization data from the state first became available. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations ticked up slightly from Friday, but, at 427, the figure is still down about 4 percent from a peak of 445 on Wednesday. The number of total cases still increased by 215 from the previous day to a total of 4,411, and four new deaths brought the total to 117.

Dr. Arthur Reingold, division head of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California Berkeley, said he hadn’t seen the latest data on COVID-19 patient data but the decline lines up with his expectations.

“That’s certainly what we hope and believe may be happening, that at least in the Bay Area, some counties in the Bay Area are beginning to see the results of shelter in place and social distancing,” Reingold said.

On Saturday some Bay Area cities and counties implemented some adjustments to their shelter in place order with hopes of avoiding crowds and giving some residents a socially distant way to get outside. Oakland rolled out its new program banishing most cars from 74 miles of residential streets to give pedestrians and bicyclists more space to safely stretch their legs. The program will eventually close off 74 miles of streets around Oakland to all but local traffic.

At the same time, many state beaches and parks were closed to the public in an effort to get ahead of large crowds hoping to get outside for Easter, with some park officials begging people to stay home during the weekend.

Those efforts may well be paying off, at least according to the number of hospitalizations and patients in ICU, which are seen as a somewhat more reliable measure of the spread of the virus because they’re not dependent on widespread testing, according to Reingold. The tradeoff is that hospitalization data is usually a few weeks behind where we actually are.

“Even as transmission of the virus declines, we wouldn’t expect really a decline in hospitalizations until at least several weeks after that, so I think most of us are cautiously optimistic,” he said. “Most of us will feel better if we see another week or two of this trend.”

San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara have seen the bulk of the decline, with their combined 117 ICU patients down significantly from a peak of 139 on Wednesday. Santa Clara County had 119 patients hospitalized with acute COVID-19 cases, up slightly from day before but still down significantly from 189 on Wednesday, according to the county’s public health website. And both San Mateo and Santa Clara counties reported roughly three-quarters of their ventilators were available — 771 devices between the two jurisdictions.

The trend is not as clear for Contra Costa and Alameda counties, where their combined 62 ICU patients are up slightly since Wednesday, where there were 60 ICU patients.

That progress may benefit from some recent changes intended to give residents safe options to go outside. Oakland’s stret closure program seemed to be off to a slow start in many parts of the city, but not on 42nd Street, which was mostly car free for its entire length across the Longfellow and Temescal neighborhoods.

Mary Sunshine Luna hadn’t realized her typically busy street was one of the dozens across Oakland that will ultimately be included in the Slower Streets initiative, but found it to be a pleasant surprise. Luna’s children, 1 and 4, worked on chalk drawings of a heart and rainbow on the asphalt Saturday afternoon as families on foot, bicycle, scooter and longboard made their way up and down the street, with plenty of space to go around.

“We were just going to do sidewalk chalk and I said, ‘Oh, we have the whole street,’” Luna said. “It’s more fun to look out the window and see people, not cars.”

The Bay Area’s seeming progress against coronavirus has gotten some thinking about when the virus might’ve first arrived here. The first confirmed cases in the region were detected in late February, but Dr. Jeff Smith, Santa Clara County CEO, said he thinks it’s possible the virus could’ve been here as early as December, although he said the data is not really there yet.

“It’s not a scientific number to say December, but I think it’s a reasonable conclusion that it’s been around for a while,” Smith said.

Many cases could’ve flown under the radar, confused in what turned out to be an unusually severe flu season, he said, and it takes time for there to be enough infected people for community transmission to reach vulnerable people, who might, in turn, go to a hospital and alert public health officials of the new virus.

Reingold, at UC Berkeley, said it’s certainly likely the virus has been in the Bay Area earlier than late February.

“The evidence is the virus probably originated in China, in perhaps late November. So could people have gotten on a plane in early December and arrived somewhere else?” he said, “Sure, that’s possible.”

Smith and Reingold both said determining that would require extensive research, for example checking blood samples of people taken in December and January and seeing if any of them had been exposed to the virus by then. The answer, however, wouldn’t change his view on how the region responded to the emerging pandemic.

“I don’t think the response here in the Bay Area could’ve been much faster, frankly,” he said.

Reporter Harriet Rowan contributed to this report.

