Bay Area records fourth day of declining coronavirus ICU patients

The number of COVID-19 patients in a Bay Area intensive care unit declined for the fourth day in a row on Saturday, adding to a sense of “cautious optimism” that the region’s shelter-in-place orders were paying dividends.

The news came even as some local governments are adjusting those orders to avoid Easter weekend crowds, especially in area parks and beaches.

The total of 179 patients in ICU in the five-county Bay Area was down from a peak of 199 on Wednesday, and represented the lowest such figure since Monday, when comprehensive ICU and hospitalization data from the state first became available. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations ticked up slightly from Friday, but, at 427, the figure is still down about 4 percent from a peak of 445 on Wednesday. The number of total cases still increased by 215 from the previous day to a total of 4,411, and four new deaths brought the total to 117.

Dr. Arthur Reingold, division head of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California Berkeley, said he hadn’t seen the latest data on COVID-19 patient data but the decline lines up with his expectations.

“That’s certainly what we hope and believe may be happening, that at least in the Bay Area, some counties in the Bay Area are beginning to see the results of shelter in place and social distancing,” Reingold said.

On Saturday some Bay Area cities and counties implemented some adjustments to their shelter in place order with hopes of avoiding crowds and giving some residents a socially distant way to get outside. Oakland rolled out its new program banishing most cars from 74 miles of residential streets to give pedestrians and bicyclists more space to safely stretch their legs. The program will eventually close off 74 miles of streets around Oakland to all but local traffic.

At the same time, many state beaches and parks were closed to the public in an effort to get ahead of large crowds hoping to get outside for Easter, with some park officials begging people to stay home during the weekend.

Those efforts may well be paying off, at least according to the number of hospitalizations and patients in ICU, which are seen as a somewhat more reliable measure of the spread of the virus because they’re not dependent on widespread testing, according to Reingold. The tradeoff is that hospitalization data is usually a few weeks behind where we actually are.

“Even as transmission of the virus declines, we wouldn’t expect really a decline in hospitalizations until at least several weeks after that, so I think most of us are cautiously optimistic,” he said. “Most of us will feel better if we see another week or two of this trend.”

San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara have seen the bulk of the decline, with their combined 117 ICU patients down significantly from a peak of 139 on Wednesday. Santa Clara County had 119 patients hospitalized with acute COVID-19 cases, up slightly from day before but still down significantly from 189 on Wednesday, according to the county’s public health website. And both San Mateo and Santa Clara counties reported roughly three-quarters of their ventilators were available — 771 devices between the two jurisdictions.

The trend is not as clear for Contra Costa and Alameda counties, where their combined 62 ICU patients are up slightly since Wednesday, where there were 60 ICU patients.