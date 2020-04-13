Capt. Brett Crozier's plea exposed a rift in the military

WASHINGTON — The captain had reached a breaking point.

The aircraft carrier he commanded, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, was docked in Guam as the coronavirus raced unchecked through its narrow corridors. The warship’s doctors estimated that more than 50 crew members would die, but Capt. Brett Crozier’s superiors were balking at what they considered his drastic request to evacuate nearly the entire ship.

The Santa Rosa-raised captain was haunted by the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship of 2,600 passengers in individual cabins where the virus had killed eight people and infected more than 700. The situation on his ship had the potential to be far worse: nearly 5,000 sailors crammed in shared berths, sometimes stacked three high. Eight of his sailors with severe COVID-19 symptoms had already been evacuated to the Navy’s hospital in Guam.

On March 30, after four days of rebuffs from his superiors, Crozier sat down to compose an email. “Sailors don’t need to die,” he wrote to 20 other people, all Navy personnel in the Pacific, asking for help. A Naval Academy graduate with nearly 30 years of military service, the captain, also a graduate of Santa Rosa High School in 1988, knew the email would most likely end his career, his friends said in interviews. The military prizes its chain of command, and the appropriate course would have been for the captain to continue to push his superiors for action.

He hit “send” anyway.

Three weeks later, the fired captain is battling the coronavirus himself, 584 other crew members have tested positive and the acting Navy secretary has resigned. The secretary, Thomas Modly, removed the captain because he thought that was what President Donald Trump wanted, officials said. Modly, the officials said, was keenly aware that his predecessor in the job had been fired after tangling with Trump. But in trying to please the president, Modly miscalculated and destroyed his own career.

The story of the Theodore Roosevelt encapsulates, aboard a single aircraft carrier, Trump’s tumultuous 31/2 years as commander in chief. The episode shows how the military, the most structured and hierarchical part of the government, has tried to adjust to an erratic president, and how in a hollowed-out leadership, acting secretaries have replaced those confirmed by the Senate.

A Navy investigation into the episode is expected to be made public this week.

This article is based on interviews with two dozen current and former Navy and Defense Department civilian and uniformed personnel, including Roosevelt crew members. Many spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe confidential meetings and discussions.

A port call unravels

Sailors aboard the Roosevelt most likely picked up the virus at a port call in Da Nang, Vietnam, on March 5 — just the second visit by an American aircraft carrier to that country since the end of the Vietnam War.

At the time, 16 coronavirus cases had been reported in Vietnam, all in the northern part of the country, far from Da Nang. The top Navy officer in the Pacific, Adm. Philip S. Davidson, ordered the long-scheduled visit to proceed as an important show of American military strength in a region increasingly unnerved by Beijing’s growing territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Da Nang’s piers are too small for a ship of the Roosevelt’s size to dock. So for its brief port call, it anchored offshore, relying on small boats to ferry the crew to the docks. Crew members posted pictures to social media of rooftop hotel pools and relaxation. One post said, “feelin vietnamazing.”