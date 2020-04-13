1 taken to hospital after rollover crash north of Santa Rosa

A person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Sunday night after driving off an embankment north of Santa Rosa and rolling the vehicle numerous times.

Initial reports suggested the car careened down a 20- to 30-foot embankment after crashing into a pole off Mark West Springs Road.

The crash was reported at 8:12 p.m., sending a fleet of first responders from the Santa Rosa Fire Department to the California Highway Patrol to Mark West Springs Road just east of the Mayacama Golf Club.

Firefighters worked to extract the person, who has not been identified, and the person was taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The crash closed the roadway for a little more than an hour Sunday night.