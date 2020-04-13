The Latest: Spain allows some people to go back to work

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— Health or wealth? Nations pressured to loosen virus rules.

— Spain allows some people to return to work.

— The British government reports 717 new virus deaths.

— A region in Italy has scaled back some virus restrictions.

___

MADRID — Spanish authorities have let some workers begin returning to their jobs, but Health Minister Salvador Illa says the government will move carefully on allowing others to end their self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Illa said officials will proceed with “the utmost caution and prudence ... and always based on scientific evidence” in easing restrictions.

“We’re in no position to be setting dates” about when isolation might end, he told a Madrid news conference Monday. “We can’t get ahead of ourselves.”

The Spanish government, looking to get the economy moving again, has allowed workers to return to some factory and construction jobs. But retail stores and services must remain closed and office workers have to keep working from home.

He said Spain, a country of 47 million people where the death toll officially attributed to the coronavirus is 17,489, is carrying out some 20,000 tests a day and plans to increase that number.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said a program to distribute 10 million face masks began Monday.

“We’re still at an early stage” in fighting the coronavirus, Grande-Marlaska said. “Once it is defeated, we will have to rebuild our country, socially and economically.”

___

LONDON — The British government says another 717 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died in hospitals, taking the total to 11,329.

That daily increase is the third decline in a row but that may be partly due to delays in reporting deaths connected to the four-day Easter weekend.

On Sunday, Britain became the fourth European country, after Italy, Spain and France to record more than 10,000 deaths.

The figures may not be exactly comparable, however. The U.K. deaths reported each day occurred over several days or even weeks, and the total does not include deaths outside of hospitals, such as in care homes.

Britain was put into lockdown on March 23 and the government is expected to extend the restrictions later this week.

___

SOAVE, Italy — Veneto is loosening some restrictions on movement as it enters a phase that the governor, Luca Zaia, on Monday termed "lockdown light.’’

Zaia is expanding the 200-meter (219-yard) from home radius for physical fitness and allowing open-air markets in a new ordinance that takes effect Tuesday. At the same time, the new ordinance makes masks or other face covering mandatory outside the home — not just in supermarkets or on public transportation as was previously the case.

Extending the radius for exercise is "an act of great trust,’’ Zaia said, adding that it was not permission to move "four or five kilometers from home. The law says near your home. We need to use common sense.’’ Any physical activity must be done alone, he said.

Open-air markets can resume as long as a single entrance and a single exit are established, and that everyone covers their nose and mouth with a mask or scarf, and wears gloves or has with them hand sanitizer.