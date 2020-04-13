Subscribe

Fire damages tire store near Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 13, 2020, 8:27AM
A Sunday night fire in a back office of the Firestone Complete Auto Care shop near Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa caused an estimated $150,000 damage and was being investigated on Monday.

The fire was discovered shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday by a passerby who reported smoke inside the showroom, at 850 Coddingtown Center.

Firefighters searched for occupants of the closed business and found a fire in the office near the rear of the showroom, said Battalion Chief Matt Dahl.

Black smoke rushed from the room when they opened the door, he said.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and checked adjacent areas of the building for flames. No one was in the building, he said.

The fire was contained to the office but there was smoke damage throughout the building, Dahl said.

Initial damage estimates were $150,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Three engines and a ladder truck responded to the incident.

