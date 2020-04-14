Sonoma County slow to deploy solutions for homeless residents amid coronavirus emergency

Nearly a month ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $150 million, state-sponsored cash infusion for local governments to speed services for homeless people in the face of the coronavirus pandemic bearing down on the state.

A week later, Sonoma County officials were readying plans to use the county’s portion — about $1 million — to provide up to 450 hotel rooms for the most vulnerable local homeless residents, including any of those people who test positive for the new coronavirus.

But amid an unprecedented increase in homeless people seeking aid, Sonoma County has provided shelter for just 20 of those people since the county’s isolation order took effect March 18. And instead of securing hotel rooms, officials have opted to funnel the $1 million into portable restrooms and handwashing stations for outdoor campsites, as well as general outreach efforts.

Meanwhile, trailers the county received Feb. 27 from the state to shelter homeless people sit idle and empty. And it may take another week before newly acquired Sonoma State University dorm rooms are ready to accommodate coronavirus patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms and others awaiting test results or those deemed to medically vulnerable, including homeless individuals.

Homeless advocates say the county’s slow pace and pivot on shelter space risks exposing an already vulnerable population to the deadly illness coursing through the region.

“There’s no way to … flatten the curve without addressing this population first and foremost,” said local advocate Miles Sarvis, with Mask Sonoma, which has worked to get protective gear to homeless individuals. “Until these people have access to ongoing sanitation, shelter, food — the basic necessities of life — I don’t think we can adequately confront the pandemic.”

Sonoma County health officials say the $1 million from the state has already been put to good use, covering the cost of portable restrooms and handwashing stations installed at more than two dozen locations in Santa Rosa and Petaluma in the past couple of weeks, as well as outreach efforts to educate and encourage social distancing at small encampments.

Work is happening to ready the state trailers, they said, which have been parked at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. With a new, lower estimate of at-risk homeless residents, officials believe the trailers and the bed spaces that will soon come online at SSU will meet the need.

“I think our goal is to make sure we’re bringing vulnerable individuals — individuals over 65 — we want them to come into the system and be housed, to protect them for their own well being,” said Barbie Robinson, the county’s health services director, who is also the interim head of the county’s Community Development Commission, the lead homelessness agency.

To date, no homeless residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. But the county’s testing among homeless residents started only at the beginning of April, and advocates say they would be shocked if a population lacking access to basic hygiene, as well as up-to-date information, hasn’t already seen infections.

“It’s unbelievable that it hasn’t ripped through that population,” said Gail Simon, 73, a retired nurse and volunteer with the advocacy group Homeless Action. “I’m just waiting. I’m afraid that it will happen.”