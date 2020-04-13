Subscribe

Falling brick fatally strikes woman riding in car with grandkids on Concord highway

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 13, 2020, 11:33AM
CONCORD — A woman riding in a car with her grandchildren was fatally struck by a brick that came crashing through the front passenger window and California highway officers suspect someone intentionally dropped the heavy object from an overpass.

The 63-year-old woman's grandson pulled over right away on State Route 242 in Concord Friday night and called 911. Paramedics tried to resuscitate the Antioch woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, the California Highway Patrol said.

Investigators later found several bricks on the shoulder of an overpass above the highway, CHP Officer Brandon Correia told the East Bay Times. They believe someone threw or dropped a brick from there and were seeking tips from the public.

Two other granddaughters, ages 11 and 13, riding in the back seat were not injured.

