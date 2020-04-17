While fighting the pandemic, Sonoma County hospitals’ finances are crippled by it

Dione Darracq of Santa Rosa Sports & Family Medicine has seen patient visits decline by more than half at the specialty and primary care medical office.

Even though many patients can be taken care of remotely through telemedicine, they are putting off appointments, said Darracq, who handles financial management for the North Dutton Avenue practice.

“People are sheltering in place, but they’re fearful of going out anywhere. They feel we’re too busy and that their problems are minor,” said Darracq, whose husband Dr. Ty Affleck is medical director and sports physician.

“I’ve had to decrease staffing 40% to 50%,” she said, because of steeply declining revenue.

The Santa Rosa sports and family medicine practice is not alone in its economic pain. Many local hospitals, clinics, affiliated medical groups and solo practitioners are on the front lines of the community battle against COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Ironically, the key weapon keeping area hospitals from getting overrun by virus patients — the countywide stay-home order that halted most businesses and requires residents to stay at least 6 feet from each outside their homes — is simultaneously crippling the health care sector.

Hospitals had to cancel money-making elective surgeries and outpatient procedures, while ramping up inpatient and intensive-care services in preparation for the potential surge of coronavirus patients. Meanwhile, medical groups, independent physicians and community clinics have seen patient visits dwindle and revenue fall.

Santa Rosa Community Health, the county’s largest system of health centers, projects a loss of $3 million from March to June. Healdsburg District Hospital, which has been forced to furlough 38 of its 387 health care workers, lost nearly $2 million in March.

In some cases, the straggering losses at health care institutions are being partially offset by federal grants, early payments for care and business loans, but the county public health emergency shutdown that began March 18 and lasts at least through May 3 threatens to destabilize the local health care industry when it’s most needed to ensure the community fights through the coronavirus pandemic.

Statewide, more than half of the hospitals are expected to report net losses before the pandemic is over, said Jan Emerson-Shea, a spokeswoman for the California Hospital Association.

“We do know, however, that there will be long-term financial devastation to California’s health care system as a result of the pandemic,” Emerson-Shea said.

Smaller district and rural hospitals, which often struggle making money more than big health care systems like Sutter Health, Kaiser Permanente or St. Joseph Health, are the most vulnerable.

On Thursday, during a virtual meeting of the North Sonoma County Healthcare District board, Healdsburg hospital officials disclosed a dire picture of the virus-related financial bleeding.

Richard Baland, the hospital’s interim chief financial officer, said total losses for March are expected to be $1.74 million. That’s a far greater amount than the $464,700 monthly loss hospital officials had budgeted.

A number of the hospital’s clinics, which normally operate in the red, are losing more money than expected. Normally Healdsburg hospital revenues from surgeries would offset those losses, but outpatient revenue is down by 65%, he said.

For example, Baland said the Women’s Center, which lost about $10,000 a month in 2019, is projected to lose $20,000 in April. Similarly, the hospital’s wound care program, which he said lost $40,000 a month last year, is expected to lose $180,000 in April.