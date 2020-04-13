Subscribe

Man killed in solo crash near Sebastopol identified

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 13, 2020, 1:59PM
April 13, 2020, 1:59PM

A man who died Saturday after he was thrown from his vehicle when it veered onto a dirt embankment near Sebastopol was identified Monday as 30-year-old Maurilio Vasquez-Heraz of Santa Rosa.

Vasquez-Heraz was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee west on Highway 116 near Cooper Road about 4:30 a.m. when it veered off the road into an embankment and hit a utility pole, the CHP said.

The driver was ejected when the Jeep flipped several times. He died while being taken to a hospital.

The crash closed Highway 116 for a few hours as crews replaced the utility lines.

