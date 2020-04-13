Subscribe

Out-of-towners who went to a 7-Eleven in Santa Cruz for 'essential drinks' are fined $1,000 each

LUKE MONEY
LOS ANGELES TIMES
April 13, 2020, 1:19PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A run to 7-Eleven came at a hefty price for seven people Friday night, as Santa Cruz police cited them each $1,000 for violating local shelter-in-place rules.

The gathering — which authorities called an expensive hangout — took place at a branch of the convenience store on Ocean Street, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Police said the visitors were from Fremont, which is more than 40 miles away.

"Not smart," the department wrote on Facebook. "Everyone should know by now that this is not the time to meet up and party."

Police said the tickets should "help these guys remember their time in Santa Cruz."

All of Santa Cruz County has lived under a "shelter-in-place" order since March 16. The same goes for Alameda County, where Fremont is located.

Those guidelines — which are meant to help stem the spread of COVID-19 — bar public gatherings and stipulate that residents should leave their homes only for purposes deemed to be essential.

In the eyes of Santa Cruz Police Chief Andrew Mills, an out-of-town beer run didn't meet that standard.

The "visitors came from Fremont to get some 'essential' drinks. Essentially, they were all given $1,000 tickets for SIP violations," he wrote on Twitter. "If you are not from Santa Cruz and you put our community at risk, you will get a ticket."

As of Monday morning, there had been 88 confirmed coronavirus infections among Santa Cruz County residents, according to health officials. One person has died as a result of COVID-19 and 36 others have recovered.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine