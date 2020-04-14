Subscribe

Windsor man arrested on suspicion of intentionally hitting woman with his car

LORI A. CARTER AND CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 14, 2020, 1:01PM
Santa Rosa police arrested a Windsor man after concluding he purposely rammed his SUV into a pedestrian Sunday morning.

The victim, whom police didn’t name but said she was in her early 40s, was treated at a local hospital for abrasions and a possible broken ankle, police Sgt. Marcus Sprague said.

Officers interviewed several witnesses and concluded that driver Philipe Nance, 40, intentionally struck the pedestrian in the 2000 block of Bedford Street, Sprague said. The victim was standing in the street when Nance allegedly struck her with his car while traveling between 25 to 35 mph, Sprague said.

The two knew each other, but Sprague said it’s not clear why Nance struck the victim.

Nance stayed at the scene and police arrested him there on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after conducting their initial investigation, Sprague said.

Sprague said Nance was being treated for an injury unrelated to the incident, though he wouldn’t provide additional details about what that injury was or what caused it. Nance will be booked at the Sonoma County Jail. He had not been booked as of Monday evening, according to jail records.

