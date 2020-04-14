Subscribe

Santa Rosa motor scooter club volunteers offer delivery services during coronavirus pandemic

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 14, 2020, 1:45PM
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

For some locals, an interest in motor scooters has become more than just a hobby during a time of crisis.

Members of the PostMods Scooter Squad are volunteering to help residents in light of the coronavirus pandemic in partnership with the Revolution Moto motorcycle and scooter dealership in Santa Rosa. The scooter enthusiasts help with grocery shopping and picking up medications or other essentials.

The RevMoto mobile number has been turned into a helpline for assistance for the elderly, immunocompromised or others who don't feel comfortable leaving their homes.

Pete Surber, the owner of Revolution Moto, came up with the idea to use his phone system after his dealership essentially closed down, leaving him with extra free time.

"Getting out of my own head space and doing something besides just reading ... all the bad news that's out there became imperative. And my way of doing something about this was to volunteer," Surber said. Now, he added, he has a network of around 12 "scooterists" to help with his project.

PostMods, a club for motor scooter riders, has responded in an "overwhelmingly positive" way, Surber said. The president of PostMods, Karlie Burns, was excited to hear about Surber's plans to give back.

"Everybody needs to give back to the community in some sort of way," Burns said. "The only way that we'll make it through this together."

Burns works as a nurse in the post-anesthesia care unit at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. And although she's busy with her work in the hospital, she says volunteering with PostMods is worth her time.

"Being out on a scooter is so nice. It really is freeing for my own mind, it's like a little bit of therapy for myself," Burns said.

Surber's goal is to turn his helpline into a "dispatch" during the pandemic, for which Surber would take calls and direct volunteers to help callers. He hopes to get more callers in the coming weeks.

If you or someone you know could use help with delivery of food, medications or other necessities, or might just need a friendly check-in, the helpline number is 707-293-3101 or visit the RevMoto website for more information.

