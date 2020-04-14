Sexual assault allegation by former Biden Senate aide emerges in campaign, draws denial

A California woman who last year said Joe Biden touched her neck and shoulders when she worked in his Senate office in 1993 is now accusing him of sexually assaulting her that year in a semiprivate area of the Capitol complex, an allegation the Biden campaign denies.

The Washington Post has been examining Tara Reade's allegation over the past three weeks, since she said on a podcast that Biden had pinned her against a wall, reached under her skirt and pushed his fingers inside her. At the time, she was a 29-year-old staff assistant.

The Post has interviewed Reade on multiple occasions - both this year and last - as well as people she says she told of the assault claim and more than a half-dozen former staffers of Biden's Senate office.

In interviews with The Post last year, Reade said Biden had touched her neck and shoulders, but she did not mention the alleged assault or suggest there was more to the story. She faulted his staff, calling Biden "a male of his time, a very powerful senator, and he had people around saying it was OK."

She acknowledged in more recent interviews that she twice voted for the Obama-Biden ticket, saying she strongly supported their political positions. Since January, Reade has been a vocal supporter of Biden's former rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. She said political considerations played no role in her decision to raise the sexual assault allegation.

President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. and the president's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, sought to inject Reade's allegation into the presidential campaign on Saturday by accusing the media on Twitter of not covering it. After The New York Times published a story about Reade's account Sunday morning, social media lit up as partisans either rushed to equate it to widely publicized claims against other powerful men or to point out ways in which hers is different.

The former vice president has been accused of unwanted hugging and other physical contact, but The Post found no other allegations against him as serious as Reade's. More than a dozen women, by contrast, have accused Trump of forced kissing, groping or sexual assault, and he has been recorded on audio boasting about grabbing women between their legs.

On Thursday, Reade filed a complaint with District of Columbia police. She told The Post that she did so because she is being harassed online and wanted law enforcement to be aware of her claim. A public record of the complaint does not name Biden but says Reade "disclosed that she believes she was the victim of a sexual assault" in 1993.

Reade told The Post that she gave police a long interview describing the alleged assault by Biden. The portion of the police report detailing her allegation is not public. Filing a false report is a crime punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

Reade, now 56, said in recent interviews that she was afraid to report the assault or talk about it publicly last year, when she accused Biden of unwanted touching in online posts and media interviews. In those accounts, she said she complained to supervisors about the alleged neck and shoulder contact and a request from a supervisor that she serve drinks at a reception. She said the supervisors later ostracized her and told her to look for another job.