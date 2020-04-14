Subscribe

Police seeking help finding missing Rohnert Park teen

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 14, 2020, 8:57AM
Updated 8 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Rohnert Park police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Kyra Reep left her residence in Rohnert Park Monday night and has not been seen or heard from since, police said.

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black leggings. Her brown hair was in a bun and she has a stud piercing in her left nostril.

Her phone was pinging in the area of Petaluma Point Reyes Road in Marin County.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Rohnert Park police: 707-584-2600

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine