Police seeking help finding missing Rohnert Park teen

Rohnert Park police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Kyra Reep left her residence in Rohnert Park Monday night and has not been seen or heard from since, police said.

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black leggings. Her brown hair was in a bun and she has a stud piercing in her left nostril.

Her phone was pinging in the area of Petaluma Point Reyes Road in Marin County.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Rohnert Park police: 707-584-2600