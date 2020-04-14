Rep. Mike Thompson to host coronavirus virtual town hall on Thursday

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, is hosting a virtual town hall on Thursday, the first in a series where he will answer questions about what Congress is doing to respond to the fallout from the coronavirus.

The teleconference will be from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Experts from each county in the Fifth District will join in answering questions.

For this week’s meeting, Thompson will be joined by Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin and Lake County Public Health Office Dr. Gary Pace.

This event will be held over Zoom and interested participants must email Thompson’s office to join. Instructions on how to join the meeting will be sent in the reply.

Capacity is 500 people.

For those who just want to watch, but not join in, it will be streamed on Facebook Live via Thompson’s page, www.facebook.com/RepMikeThompson.

Thompson’s email is: thompson.townhall@mail.house.gov. Requests to join the meeting must include name, email address and city of residence.