Subscribe

Rep. Mike Thompson to host coronavirus virtual town hall on Thursday

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 14, 2020, 11:41AM
Updated 49 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, is hosting a virtual town hall on Thursday, the first in a series where he will answer questions about what Congress is doing to respond to the fallout from the coronavirus.

The teleconference will be from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Experts from each county in the Fifth District will join in answering questions.

For this week’s meeting, Thompson will be joined by Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin and Lake County Public Health Office Dr. Gary Pace.

This event will be held over Zoom and interested participants must email Thompson’s office to join. Instructions on how to join the meeting will be sent in the reply.

Capacity is 500 people.

For those who just want to watch, but not join in, it will be streamed on Facebook Live via Thompson’s page, www.facebook.com/RepMikeThompson.

Thompson’s email is: thompson.townhall@mail.house.gov. Requests to join the meeting must include name, email address and city of residence.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine