Sonoma County nursing homes brace for unseen invader as coronavirus toll surges at U.S. care facilities

The nation’s residential centers for the elderly and infirm have become one of the largest sources of anguish and death in the age of COVID-19, leaving North Bay residents and health authorities bracing for the kind of outbreaks that have rapidly overwhelmed senior care homes with grim consequences

Many factors — confined space, shared staff, medically vulnerable clients and hands-on care — make them the perfect breeding ground for viral infection.

Communities around the country have watched in horror as the new coronavirus, once given a foothold, has swept through long-term care facilities and nursing homes, sickening residents and caregivers and taking lives with alarming speed.

By Friday, the death toll of patients or those connected to nursing homes or other long-term care facilities was at least 6,900, according to the New York Times, accounting for a fifth of all U.S. coronavirus deaths. More than 36,000 residents or employees have contracted the virus.

So far, Sonoma County has avoided any worst-case scenarios inside its 20 skilled nursing facilities, 177 residential care homes and dozens of retirement homes, where residents live in separate units but enjoy communal meals and group activities — except for now, when they’re isolated in their rooms because of the pandemic.

At least two coronavirus cases have been independently confirmed in Sonoma County care homes, both involving employees. But that tally is incomplete as county health authorities refuse to specify how many of the county’s total cases — there were 180 on Friday, including two deaths — involve care home residents or workers.

Mary McMullin, a senior vice president at Covia, the nonprofit that operates Spring Lake Village, the upscale Santa Rosa retirement complex that houses more than 100 people in nursing and assisted care, acknowledged that, to outsiders, seeing “all these deaths is very, very disturbing.”

But McMullin, whose agency also manages Friends House, the Santa Rosa senior community with 30 clients in skilled nursing and assisted living, wants the public to know that infection control has always been part of the mandate of licensed care facilities. What’s required now is just “a much more ramped-up version,” she said.

Still, she acknowledged, there’s no skirting the kind of personal, close contact necessary to keep people cleaned, dressed, fed and medically treated.

“I would love to say we’ve got some magic sauce,” McMullin said. “We don’t. We’re just constantly trying to be aware, trying to make sure all staff are aware, trying to make all residents be aware, following all the guidance that we’re getting.”

The two recent confirmed cases, detected through surveillance testing by county health authorities, shed light on just how close some sites have come to calamity. Both involved unidentified nursing home employees who tested positive for coronavirus, though they were asymptomatic and were unaware they were infectious to all around them, including frail and elderly clients and their own co-workers.

In the first case, involving a worker at Apple Valley Post-Acute Rehab in Sebastopol, follow-up testing of patients and co-workers all came back negative, suggesting there had been no viral transmission, a company spokeswoman said after word of the case leaked to The Press Democrat.