Sonoma County nursing homes brace for unseen invader as coronavirus toll surges at U.S. care facilities

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 18, 2020, 8:23AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The nation’s residential centers for the elderly and infirm have become one of the largest sources of anguish and death in the age of COVID-19, leaving North Bay residents and health authorities bracing for the kind of outbreaks that have rapidly overwhelmed senior care homes with grim consequences

Many factors — confined space, shared staff, medically vulnerable clients and hands-on care — make them the perfect breeding ground for viral infection.

Communities around the country have watched in horror as the new coronavirus, once given a foothold, has swept through long-term care facilities and nursing homes, sickening residents and caregivers and taking lives with alarming speed.

By Friday, the death toll of patients or those connected to nursing homes or other long-term care facilities was at least 6,900, according to the New York Times, accounting for a fifth of all U.S. coronavirus deaths. More than 36,000 residents or employees have contracted the virus.

So far, Sonoma County has avoided any worst-case scenarios inside its 20 skilled nursing facilities, 177 residential care homes and dozens of retirement homes, where residents live in separate units but enjoy communal meals and group activities — except for now, when they’re isolated in their rooms because of the pandemic.

At least two coronavirus cases have been independently confirmed in Sonoma County care homes, both involving employees. But that tally is incomplete as county health authorities refuse to specify how many of the county’s total cases — there were 180 on Friday, including two deaths — involve care home residents or workers.

Mary McMullin, a senior vice president at Covia, the nonprofit that operates Spring Lake Village, the upscale Santa Rosa retirement complex that houses more than 100 people in nursing and assisted care, acknowledged that, to outsiders, seeing “all these deaths is very, very disturbing.”

But McMullin, whose agency also manages Friends House, the Santa Rosa senior community with 30 clients in skilled nursing and assisted living, wants the public to know that infection control has always been part of the mandate of licensed care facilities. What’s required now is just “a much more ramped-up version,” she said.

Still, she acknowledged, there’s no skirting the kind of personal, close contact necessary to keep people cleaned, dressed, fed and medically treated.

“I would love to say we’ve got some magic sauce,” McMullin said. “We don’t. We’re just constantly trying to be aware, trying to make sure all staff are aware, trying to make all residents be aware, following all the guidance that we’re getting.”

The two recent confirmed cases, detected through surveillance testing by county health authorities, shed light on just how close some sites have come to calamity. Both involved unidentified nursing home employees who tested positive for coronavirus, though they were asymptomatic and were unaware they were infectious to all around them, including frail and elderly clients and their own co-workers.

In the first case, involving a worker at Apple Valley Post-Acute Rehab in Sebastopol, follow-up testing of patients and co-workers all came back negative, suggesting there had been no viral transmission, a company spokeswoman said after word of the case leaked to The Press Democrat.

Sonoma County Health Officer Sundari Mase summed up the Apple Valley case as “the best possible outcome” and said early detection of the two cases should offer county residents some reassurance.

“That kind of aggressive surveillance testing is in place specifically to ensure that there aren’t cases in the skilled nursing facility that we’re not aware of, and that we’re picking them up early to prevent further transmission in that group,” Mase said.

No details were available about the second case, and Mase would not identify the workplace of either affected care home employee, citing federal law meant to safeguard patient privacy and financial information.

Two other local cases separately confirmed by The Press Democrat involved residents of independent living communities, where seniors may enjoy communal meals and group activities but live independently, without the need for hands-on care.

The latest is a resident at Cogir Retirement Home in Rohnert Park, where managers learned of the resident’s potential exposure to the virus last week and said it had occurred about a month ago before the person moved in, according to Wally Jossart, president of Cogir Management USA.

The asymptomatic resident remains quarantined in his unit, like other residents adhering to the county’s shelter-in-place order. Two dozen staff members who may have come into contact with the resident have since been tested; six have tested negative, the remaining test results are pending. No other residents have asked to be tested yet and they have no other presumptive cases, Jossart said.

Earlier a woman at an independent living apartment complex in Petaluma tested positive and was recovering under isolation in her home, according to Petaluma People Services, which operates the complex.

Public health officials have reserved surveillance testing for facilities that provide care to their residents. Nine sites have been tested over the past two weeks, with plans to continue the program until it’s no longer deemed necessary, according to county spokeswoman Jennifer Larocque.

The testing is focused on highly dependent individuals who require substantial hands-on care from multiple people and, thus, are a high risk of exposure, as well as staff members who work at more than one facility and so interact with a wide array of clients, she said.

The facilities considered most at risk house residents who need daily care, either with activities like bathing and dressing — generally in assisted living homes — or those with higher level medical needs in skilled nursing sites.

For long-term care facilities, Mase and her staff have issued a series of orders that largely follow state and federal recommendations. They ban entry by anyone who doesn’t have to be there, including visitors, and require close medical screening for essential staff and vendors like X-ray technicians, hospice nurses and phlebotomists. Entry is prohibited by anyone with signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

Other government mandates and self-imposed changes have required all staff to don masks and make more frequent use of other protective gear while strengthening hand-washing, cleaning and scheduling practices for staff who work at multiple sites.

But it’s an imperfect system when infected individuals may be asymptomatic and not know they have been exposed to the virus. Temperature screening has its limits: Fever was the second-most common symptom reported for the county’s caseload, present in 60% of those diagnosed with COVID-19.

“The nature of congregate living is, in and of itself, challenging to do infection control under the best of circumstances,” said Crista Barnett Nelson, executive director for Senior Advocacy Services in Petaluma and the long-term care ombudsman for Sonoma County.

Generally low staffing ratios mean care providers are in high-demand, working in close contact with clients and often having to respond quickly from one person to the next. The low wages that prevail in the industry mean it’s common for people to work at more than one place, raising the risk of exposure in one facility and transmission in another.

That was a driving factor in the explosion of cases that occurred in Kings County,Washington beginning in late February, when a staff member at the Life Care Center became ill, infecting at least 129 people, 40 of whom died. Investigation of COVID-19 cases at Life Care and eight other long-term care sites in the region identified shared staffing as a likely culprit in the spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In the most notorious outbreaks, staff at care homes have been overwhelmed.

More than 80 infirm residents, many infected with COVID-19, had to be evacuated last week from their skilled nursing home in Riverside County after they had been left unattended for two days, when only one certified nursing assistant showed up to work.

Earlier this week, authorities in the New Jersey town of Andover found 17 bodies crammed into the tiny morgue at a hard-hit nursing home.

At a Richmond, Virginia nursing home, at least 46 residents — more than a quarter of the facility’s population — have died, the New York Times reported.

In the Bay Area, prosecutors have opened up an investigation into a Hayward nursing home linked to the deaths of at least 13 people infected with the virus, including well-known Guerneville resident Alby Kass, 89.

By contrast, the North Bay so far has been spared. But that’s little peace of mind to those with loved ones inside local care facilities.

Retired El Molino High School teacher Bruce Norwitt, for instance, has been in nearly daily phone contact with a friend whose condition requires he stay in a skilled nursing facility in Santa Rosa, where some of the workers have been slow to make face masks an obligatory part of their work wear.

Some still wear their masks on their heads, around their necks or not at all, he said.

“I’m not trying to get anybody in trouble,” Norwich said. “I just think they should respect my friend’s desire to stay well.”

Government officials haven’t devoted specific tracking efforts for COVID-19 outbreaks in elder care communities. In fact, like Sonoma County’s own health department, they often refuse to identify facilities that have cases. Dr. Mase took that stand again this week, citing patient privacy laws as her reason for not publicly disclosing the facilities where cases have been confirmed.

Advocates, meanwhile, are pushing for greater scrutiny of care home operations and more public information — a dialog that they say could help the region avoid the worst-case scenarios that have emerged elsewhere.

With families and other visitors unable to enter such facilities for the moment in the interest of social distancing, “How do we demonstrate what’s going on behind these closed doors?” asked Nelson, the county ombudsman. “We don’t know, until it blows up.”

At the Life Care facility in Washington, federal health care authorities have issued a fine of $611,000 for infection-control deficiencies and a failure to report a rising number of respiratory illness beginning in mid-February that might have hastened recognition that patients were at grave risk.

Advocates and officials have since zeroed in on efforts to try to prevent introduction of the virus at long-term care facilities, in large part through entrance screening. Most facilities also are tracking where their employees work and what kind or exposure might be occurring there.

Sonoma County’s new guidance requires skilling nursing workers who are employed by more than one facility to shower and change clothes between shifts, a practice already in place at some facilities, including Petaluma Post-Acute Rehab and Spring Lake Village.

The county has also recommended skilled nursing facilities avoid when possible scheduling someone who has worked at another site in the previous 14 days. If that is not possible, the county now requires a log of the person’s previous two weeks of work be available upon request for review by the health officer.

Nelson, other county ombudsmen and additional members of the statewide California Elder Justice Coalition signed onto a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom this week asking him to use various emergency funds for overtime and temporary pay differentials for frontline workers to keep them at work longer each day, negating the need for extra night-time help.

“There’s a very specific connection between staff pay and the spread of the infection right now that should be dealt with, at least during this crisis, and that is that most care in nursing homes is by people making minimum wage, or close to it,” said Mike Dark, staff attorney with San Francisco-based California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform.

Residents, meanwhile, are trapped in place, subject to the decisions and practices of workers who come and go.

“If you look at the L.A. County Department of Health alone, there’s something like 100 facilities alone,” Dark said. “It’s gonna be everywhere, is my fear.”

Los Angeles County is at least identifying the institutions where COVID-19 positive residents and employees are found. In contrast, Sonoma County is among a group of jurisdictions that have ceded that responsibility to private operators, relying on those firms to come forward and publicly announce their cases while not requiring them to.

“That’s a big problem,” Dark said, “because it means if someone is discharged from a hospital to a skilled nursing facility for even a broken hip, they can’t know, until that kind of information starts getting out to the public, if it’s safe. It’s very hard to make smart health care decisions.”

But Mase, the Sonoma County health officer, says she puts faith in the “aggressive testing” her department is conducting through its enhanced surveillance program, aimed specifically at picking up early signs of potential trouble. The results show no sign of transmission from infected workers, she noted.

McMullin, who disclosed two COVID-19 cases at a San Francisco skilled nursing home this week and one a month earlier in an affordable housing complex in Palo Also, said her agency believes in transparency and in strongest possible adherence to hygiene and infection control. But there are no guarantees about the future in this pandemic.

“We feel very fortunate that our practices, residents and staff have created a situation that is virus-free, for the time being,” she said. “I would love to say we know how to beat this. We don’t. We’re just doing what everyone else is doing, as well as we can.”

Staff Writer Chantelle Lee contributed reporting. You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

