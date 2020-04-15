Sonoma County business leaders warily await gradual reopening of local economy

Customers having their temperatures checked before being seated in a restaurant with only half the usual tables in the dining area. Waiters with face coverings and gloves serving diners who order from disposable menus. Sporting events, concerts at wineries and other venues drawing large crowds through the prime summer tourist season would not be permitted.

“Normal it will not be,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday, warning people it likely will remain that way until many across the state become immune to the new coronavirus and there’s a vaccine for it.

In his daily press briefing, Newsom outlined for the first time a broad, sobering framework of what life would look like in the coming weeks and months as Californians gradually move about more in public and commerce slowly restarts. He said the state will offer cities and counties “baseline” guidance, but largely it will be up to local public health officials to plan and lead the reopening of their respective communities. In Sonoma County, that leader is Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer.

For a county economy dependent on tourism, restaurants and robust retail sales, the big question on the minds of county business leaders is how to adapt so they can survive operating at half speed or slower when county and state officials give clearance to gradually reopen? For now, the county’s stay-home directive remains in place through at least May 3 and nonessential businesses, schools and parks are closed. The Press Democrat asked a range of business and community leaders for their initial reaction to the governor’s state reopening plan.

“There is still no (reopening) date,” said Josh Silvers, owner of Jackson’s Bar and Oven in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square area, which has been closed since March 17 when Mase issued her unprecedented directive for people to largely stay home and most businesses other than grocers and banks have halted normal operations. “It’s still very unsettling.”

Silvers said he was thankful the governor explained the stages and conditions under which the local and state economy would restart after being severely interrupted since mid-March by the global coronavirus pandemic. Newsom likened it to a “dimmer toggling between more restrictions and less restrictions,’’ and added that it won’t be just flipping on a light switch.

Jackson’s owner secured a forgivable loan through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program that will go to rehiring the 37 employees Silvers had to furlough and help pay rent and utilities. The money allowed him to pay the rest of April’s rent and left enough cash for May and June rents.

Even with the federal financial relief, Silvers wondered if customers will venture out to eat again, with all the safety steps required, and no COVID-19 vaccine in sight? “It’s the hugest question mark we don’t know,” the restaurateur said.

If people do venture out to eat or for other leisurely events, it won’t be in large crowds — at least through August, the governor said. “The prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best ... not in the cards until we get to herd immunity and get to a vaccine,” Newsom said.

That means summer concerts, wine festivals and sporting events in Sonoma County are in jeopardy, including the Toyota Save Mart 350 NASCAR race slated for June 12-14 at Sonoma Raceway. The annual event is the county’s biggest tourist attraction, drawing tens of thousands of racing fans.