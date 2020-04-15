Sonoma County will create its own goals before lifting coronavirus shutdown order

Sonoma County will create its own strategies for lifting its shelter-in-place restrictions that will include parts of the statewide plan outlined Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, tailoring its measures to reflect the unique population and geography of the North Coast.

One key difference for this county is the timing of the pandemic’s peak, projected to arrive in Sonoma County between May 28 and June 2 — several weeks later than statewide models, Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said.

“We’re behind the curve. We’ll still be behind in terms of our numbers, at least by a few weeks,” Mase said. “We do have a little more time to reassess what’s happening in our own county.”

The number of positive tests for COVID-19 will need to plateau before Mase is willing to consider loosening restrictions, but detections have continued to rise, albeit slowly.

Mase did not reveal any specific plans for how the county might ease restrictions, but indicated she is evaluating whether to allow modified summer camps for children with smaller groups.

Public health officers in the San Francisco Bay Area are discussing how they might align strategies for allowing public commerce and life to restart gradually, she said. The regional plan could begin with major changes to how businesses and schools operate to limit physical contact and the chance of infection.

Mase said she received the state’s six benchmarks for easing isolation restrictions Tuesday morning and she thinks they are “excellent.”

Newsom outlined six indicators the state will recommend local health departments use to begin loosening restrictions, starting with ramped up testing.

The state also recommended that local jurisdictions develop strategies to protect vulnerable populations; hospitals prepare for patient surges and better treatments for the sick; and that businesses, schools and other facilities redraw layouts to limit physical contact. Key, too, will be counties’ plans to reinstate restrictions should the number of coronavirus cases rise.

On Monday, the county reported 152 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Of those, 69 have recovered and 81 cases were active. Two Sonoma County residents have died from the disease, according to county data.

By Tuesday evening, the county had not released new data on the number of cases.

“We didn’t predict the shelter-in-place order would have such a big impact in flattening the curve,” Mase said.

This story will be updated.

