Subscribe

San Francisco police arrest bloody man in relative's killing

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 14, 2020, 12:25PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — A man related to a 56-year-old woman found dead inside a burning home in San Francisco was arrested in her killing, police said.

Firefighters who responded on Easter Sunday to the fire at the home in the city's Mission District found the woman's body, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement Monday.

Officers arrested Daniel Antonio Gudino, 29, after they found him bloody and nude on the patio of the burning residence, it said .

The officers were responding to a report of a person having a mental health crisis and when they arrived, the fire department was already on the scene extinguishing a blaze in the home. Firefighters told police there was a body in the bedroom.

Officers spoke with Gudino to “establish rapport” and took him into custody, police said.

Gudino was admitted to a local hospital for treatment. He was arrested on suspicion of homicide.

Authorities have not released the woman's identity or her relationship to Gudino.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine