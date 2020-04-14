Gov. Newsom names six goals that must be met to lift California coronavirus order

Gov. Gavin Newsom says California needs to increase testing, protect high-risk residents from infection and expand hospital capacity before the state can begin to modify the unprecedented stay-at-home order he imposed one month ago and gradually return to a sense of normalcy.

"I want you to know it's not, it will not be, a permanent state," Newsom said of the restrictions put in place to fight the spread of coronavirus. "We recognize the consequences of the stay-at-home orders have a profound impact on the economy, your personal household budget, your personal prospects around your future."

The governor broadly described the steps his administration expected to take in the weeks and months ahead to protect the public and gauge how long the order should remain in place, underscoring a transition in the fight against the virus in recent days as California and other states map out plans to ease restrictions.

The new parameters Newsom outlined Tuesday suggested the state must meet a high bar before walking back the order. The administration highlighted six key indicators for altering his stay-home mandate, including the ability to closely monitor and track potential cases, prevent infection of high-risk people, prepare hospitals to handle surges, develop therapeutics to meet demand, ensure schools, businesses and child-care facilities can support social distancing, and develop guidelines for when to ask Californians to stay home again if necessary.

The Democratic governor and officials in his administration say their strategy to slow the spread of the virus is working, pointing to relatively low growth in COVID-19 hospitalizations as evidence that staying home and social distancing are preventing a surge of infections.

But that success comes with a cost.

More than 2.3 million Californians filed for unemployment benefits in the last month as businesses closed their doors due to state mandates, and the economy continues to unravel. Some students lost access to free and reduced-cost meals when schools shuttered, and many have not participated in virtual learning. The governor's strategy of distancing residents can also lead to social isolation and increased health risks for the elderly and vulnerable populations including stress-induced heart attacks, suicide, drug and alcohol abuse and lack of access to care for other unrelated illnesses.

Despite his attempts to quell a sense of uncertainty, Newsom had not yet provided a timeline before Tuesday for when the state's nearly 40 million Californians can expect to return to work — or move about freely. And to those struggling to make ends meet, that's the question they want answered most.

"When are the restrictions going to be lifted?" asked Miguel Tot, who was laid off from his job as a manager of a downtown Los Angeles restaurant on March 16. "There's no timetable on that so I have no idea, you know, when normality is going to come back."

The 34-year-old said he and his wife have enough money saved to buy groceries, pay rent and bills and provide for their two young children for about two months. Despite having no health insurance, Tot said he began looking for a new job late last month in anticipation of that safety net running out and with no sense of when the order will end.

The governor has predicted a peak in COVID-19 cases to begin in May and said last week that hospitalizations continue to fall below expectations.