Santa Rosa Fire Department creates team designated to help suspected COVID-19 patients

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 14, 2020, 6:06PM
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department has created a new team that will respond to calls involving residents suspected of having the new coronavirus, making it one of the first few departments in the state to do so.

The crew of the Pandemic Response Unit started their first shift Tuesday morning, according to a city news release. In an effort to minimize potential department and community exposure to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, the team will respond to calls involving people suspected of having the disease or those who are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“This is a proactive and innovative method to reduce exposure to the coronavirus and limit the possibility of widespread infection within our community, our department, and the families of our staff,” Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner said in the news release.

The squad’s vehicle is equipped with specialized personal protective equipment and advanced life support gear, the city said. The vehicle is staffed with one paramedic and one emergency medical technician from the fire department.

Fire personnel assigned to the squad will wear additional personal protective equipment, minimize contact with potentially infected patients and will decontaminate before leaving the area of any emergency call.

The squad is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week, and will remain operational until further notice.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

