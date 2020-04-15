Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after riding bike across Highway 101 lanes in Petaluma

A woman suspected of being under the influence of drugs was arrested Sunday after riding her bicycle across Highway 101 in Petaluma.

CHP received a call Sunday evening of a bicyclist trying to cross the lanes of traffic on southbound Highway 101 near Lakeville Highway, CHP said in a Facebook post. An officer found the woman standing on the right shoulder of the freeway, but after she saw the officer stop behind her, she walked away.

Soon after, the woman rode her bicycle out into the freeway. The officer quickly activated his emergency lights and stopped oncoming traffic as the bicyclist swerved back and forth across all three lanes of traffic, CHP said.

The officer used his public address system, but the woman ignored his commands and continued on, CHP said. The officer was able to direct the bicyclist to the Petaluma Boulevard South exit, and eventually exit his car and stop her.

The woman resisted arrest but was ultimately booked on suspicion of driving under the influence on a bicycle, delaying or resisting arrest and evading, CHP said. A CHP officer could not be reached Tuesday night for additional details of the incident, including the suspect’s name.

