South Dakota's governor resisted ordering people to stay home. Now it has one of the nation's largest coronavirus hot spots

As governors across the country fell into line in recent weeks, South Dakota's top elected leader stood firm: There would be no statewide order to stay home.

Such edicts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Kristi Noem argued disparagingly, reflected a "herd mentality." It was up to individuals - not government - to decide whether "to exercise their right to work, to worship and to play. Or to even stay at home."

And besides, the first-term Republican told reporters at a briefing this month, "South Dakota is not New York City."

But now South Dakota is home to one of the largest single coronavirus clusters anywhere in the United States, with more than 300 workers at a giant pork-processing plant falling ill. With the case numbers continuing to spike, the company was forced to announce the indefinite closure of the facility Sunday, threatening the U.S. food supply.

Increasingly exasperated local leaders, public health experts and front-line medical workers begged Noem to intervene Monday with a more aggressive state response.

"A shelter-in-place order is needed now. It is needed today," said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, whose city is at the center of South Dakota's outbreak and who has had to improvise with voluntary recommendations in the absence of statewide action.

But the governor continued to resist. Instead, she used a press briefing Monday to announce trials of a drug that President Donald Trump has repeatedly touted as a potential breakthrough in the fight against coronavirus, despite a lack of scientific evidence.

"It's an exciting day," she boasted, repeatedly citing her conversations with presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The piecemeal approach to combating the coronavirus in South Dakota offers a throwback to America's not-so-distant past, the period around a month ago when governors were still leery of using their powers to shut down restaurants and bars or to order people, for the greater good, to stay at home.

It also may offer a glimpse of the country's near-term future, as pressure builds - not least from the president - to reopen after a weeks-long shutdown. Trump has been eager to get the economy on its feet again by the beginning of May after record rises in unemployment claims and dramatic falls in the stock market.

Yet as South Dakota's experience shows, no part of the country is immune to being ravaged by the virus. And rescinding orders that people stay at home - or declining to issue them, as in the case of South Dakota and four other states - offers plenty of peril.

Reopening the county by May is "not even remotely achievable," said TenHaken, who, like Trump and Noem, is a Republican. "We're in the early innings of this thing in Sioux Falls."

Already, the experience has been harrowing: As of early April, the city had relatively few cases. But over the course of last week, the numbers surged as the virus ripped through the city's Smithfield Foods production plant, a colossus that employs 3,700 people - many of them immigrants - and churns out 18 million servings of pork product per day.

On Monday alone, 57 more workers were confirmed to have positive diagnoses, bringing the total well above 300 - and making it one of the country's largest clusters. Other major clusters include Cook County Jail in Chicago and the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier.