Sonoma County care facility employee tests positive for COVID-19

Sonoma County health officials on Wednesday reported another employee of a local “care facility” has tested positive for coronavirus, the second such case resulting from enhanced surveillance being conducted in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The employee who tested positive did not have symptoms associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s public health officer.

“We performed a fairly extensive contact investigation to determine if there was any spread — so far, we have not found any spread,” Mase said, during her daily press conference.

County health officials refused to say even what type of “care facility” the employee worked for. The broad category includes skilled nursing homes, board and care homes and residential care facilities for the elderly, Mase said.

Mase said public health workers have been actively seeking out such cases using an enhanced surveillance program. Last week, officials identified a staff member at a Sebastopol-based skilled nursing facility had been infected with the virus without displaying any symptoms.

During her daily news conference addressing the COVID-19 emergency, Mase revisited Gov. Gavin Newsom’s framework for lifting coronavirus restriction in the near future. That framework, announced on Tuesday, included six indicators or benchmarks that would have to be met before restrictions are relaxed.

Mase said that several of the benchmarks have already been met, while others are going to be addressed in the coming weeks. She said the county has made measurable progress in testing capacity and contact tracing program for tracking the spread of the virus.

Mase reported that by Wednesday afternoon there were 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with an additional eight cases since Tuesday. Of these 88 are active and 70 people have recovered, she said. Two people have died of complications stemming from COVID-19.

She said 3,865 coronavirus tests have been conducted, of which 96% have resulted negative. These statistics are likely to be updated later Wednesday.

Mase has said that local hospitals’ efforts to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 patients, another of Newsom’s benchmarks, is well under. More work needs to be done on developing COVID-19 therapeutic treatments, as well as public health guidance for how schools, businesses and residents can effectively practice social distancing once shelter in place restrictions are loosened.

“So even after we left the shelter in place, things are going to look different,” Mase said. “Restaurants will likely reopen with fewer tables, face coverings will become very common in any public setting and new opportunities will likely arise to support our mitigation efforts.”

Local data on confirmed cases of COVID-19 shows there is still little community transmission. Even so, Mase said local modeling still suggests that the county may experience a surge in late May or early June.

But the shelter-in-place order has been “really effective,” so that peak may be smaller than originally expected. She said the isolation order has been very effective in limiting community spread, but loosening those restrictions will likely lead to more cases again.

That’s why, she said, any changes to the order must be made slowly over time rather than the county suddenly returning to life before the pandemic.

For example, Mase said the county may consider allowing people to bike and walk through parks near their home — a change that Mendocino County made when it eased up on its shelter-in-place order last week.

“We need to move slowly,” Mase said. “We want to move carefully and systematically as we loosen some aspects of shelter-in-place.”