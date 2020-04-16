End of Sonoma County coronavirus shelter order unlikely to clear way for summer events, gatherings

No high school graduations. No live concerts on the Russian River or nighttime theater at Jack London’s old homestead. No big Wine Country weddings or family reunions. No drum of hoof beats on the horse track at the county fair. And no roaring engines for the NASCAR faithful at Sonoma Raceway.

Seasonal rituals stacked up on the calendar over the next four months are on hold or appear threatened as Sonoma County braces for a summer unlike any in modern memory.

Bay Area leaders are collaborating on a soft reopening of civic life at the beginning of May, but even moderately sized events could be canceled through late August under new draft guidance that top public health officials began circulating Wednesday.

The measures would spell the end for Fourth of July firework shows, parades and the Sonoma County Fair, among dozens of other events.

“I don’t see us having big concerts and huge events like the film festivals, big Fourth of July celebrations where lots of people get together,” Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, said Tuesday during a Board of Supervisors meeting. “I don’t foresee that happening this summer.”

It’s up to Mase decide on next steps in Sonoma County, and the signals that both she and Gov. Gavin Newsom have sent this week raised the alarm for the region’s signature tourism and events sector, which in a normal year would be shifting into higher gear right about now. Instead, many of those businesses and bookings may remain stalled until at least fall.

“It’s sobering to me to hear the governor and Dr. Mase talk about the steps to reopening our community,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin.

The county has yet to publicly share a plan for how it will segue out of the local shelter-in-place order in effect since March 18. But privately, county officials have been advising civic leaders that elements of the shutdown and social distancing rules are likely to govern gatherings for many months if not longer.

Supervisor James Gore, who represents wine growing regions in north county that are prized destinations for weddings and community fundraisers, said he has struck a hard but realistic tone with constituents.

“The unfortunate part is that everybody’s coming to this reality,” Gore said. “We generally talked about it not going back to normal. Now we’re seeing documents and research papers from epidemiologists saying, ‘This is how you do it.’”

Heading in to an uncertain summer, Bridget Doherty, owner of Encore Events Rentals in Windsor, noted that the hospitality and events industries have been hammered in the fires and floods of recent years, with the coronavirus pandemic only the latest blow. Looking ahead, she’s downsizing her expectations while trying to stay optimistic her business will quickly recover once the shelter in place orders are lifted.

“The good news for the event industry is that while it’s impactful now, people will definitely want to celebrate and reconnect in person,” she said.

But the shelter-in-place order isn’t like a light switch, Mase has said.

Instead, she and other health officers are sharing with local elected officials a two-page document drafted by a nonprofit think tank helmed by former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Tom Frieden that lays out criteria and for a staged, gradual reopening of the economy and society.