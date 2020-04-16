SMART considers cutting staff, trains after election loss, economic uncertainty from coronavirus

SMART will explore reducing its workforce and the number of daily trains as it seeks to slash $6 million from its budget by the summer to counter a one-two punch of failure at the ballot box last month and sharp revenue declines related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The board of directors for Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit met publicly online Wednesday for the first time to size up the North Bay’s commuter rail agency’s sobering financial outlook after voters soundly rejected an attempt at an early sales tax renewal. The election loss presented its own set of challenges, and those are only worsened by the dubious economic picture in the months and years ahead because of the ongoing public health crisis.

“Challenge is not the right word for what we’re in right now, but it’s the best one we have,” said Erin McGrath, SMART’s chief financial officer. “The crisis we’re in is not typical. There’s not any jurisdiction in the world that could have planned for this.”

SMART was already staring down a recommended $3 million cut to expenses next fiscal year, which starts in July, because of the defeat of Measure I, which was pitched to voters as a way to refinance rising debt costs. That target will instead be doubled to account for what is expected at up to $14 million, or roughly a quarter, of next year’s operating budget because of dips in sales tax revenues and a 90% drop in ridership because of the regionwide shutdown.

The agency is already projecting losses of more than $11 million in sales tax and fare box revenues over a 3-month period through June. SMART will benefit from nearly $10.4 million in federal emergency aid in a first round of funding to cover some of those costs, it was revealed Wednesday. That amount, as well as a second possible payout of CARES Act stimulus dollars later this summer, are subject to approval by the region’s transportation commission.

Outside of scaled back train service and SMART’s number of employees — both of which were prioritized as last on the chopping block — the slate of potential cuts includes dumping free onboard internet service, limiting the agency’s subsidies to bus service in the north county, lobbying contracts for future state and federal grants and deferring any maintenance and system upgrades that are deemed unrelated to safety.

Saving money by delaying SMART’s extension north from Santa Rosa’s northern outskirts to Windsor is not a viable option because much of the project is funded by grants specifically for capital construction. The $65 million extension from the system’s current northern terminus near Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport will continue and remains on schedule for opening service by the end of next year.

This is a developing story. Check back for more later.

